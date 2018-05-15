Farrah Abraham Struts Through Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes

Former ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham is still turning heads and dropping jaws, whether it is MTV or the Cannes Film Festival.

The former Teen Mom OG cast member got caught in a wardrobe malfunction while stepping out at a fashion show in Cannes on Tuesday. Abraham donned a semi-sheer gown with a slitted skirt, which fell to the side as she walked to reveal she’d gone underwear free beneath her dress on the red carpet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

See the photo of the wardrobe malfunction from the Daily Mail here.

Abraham was undeterred by the revealing moment and cracked a smile to the camera.

The 26-year-old, who frequently shares racy snaps to her social media platforms, defended her broadcasting of her vaginal rejuvenation surgery last month, calling it “educational.”

Abraham live streamed a portion of the two-hour surgical procedure designed to give her a “designer vagina” to her 1.2 million Instagram followers mid-April.

While some social media users thought the video was a bit invasive, others were disturbed when they saw Abraham’s 9-year-old daughter Sophia in the comment section of the livestream.

But Abraham doesn’t see broadcasting the medical procedure as something she — or her daughter — should be ashamed of.

“Anyone can watch on live and it’s educational to watch!” she told PopCulture.com exclusively.

She certainly did give a close-up look at the realities of labiaplasty during her live video.

“My vagina’s giving birth to a new vagina today,” Abraham said at the time of the 90-second video while Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Nazarian laughed. “It’s our anniversary…It’s my vagina’s birthday today.”

At one point, the surgeon told Abraham her new vagina looks good and asked if she’d like to see what she removed.

“Oh my gosh, like I don’t want you to know what’s coming off right now,” Abraham said to the camera. “Designer vagina is in action right now and maybe I’ll show you a little bit of that action.”

Abraham made her final Teen Mom franchise appearance on the Teen Mom OG reunion last month when she discussed with Dr. Drew Pinsky why she decided to leave the series. During the bizarre exit interview, she clapped for “everyone who just has to make me a disgusting person” and gave a brief update on her career as an adult film star.

Abraham chose to leave Teen Mom OG after suing Viacom and the Teen Mom producers for allegedly “sex shaming” her for her decision to work in the adult film industry. She is seeking $5 million in damages. She has been a part of the Teen Mom franchise since she starred in the first season of 16 & Pregnant in 2009.