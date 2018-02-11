‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Member Farrah Abraham Stars in New Lingerie Ad

Farrah Abraham is celebrating her self-worth this Valentine’s Day with a sexy new ad for her lingerie line.

The Teen Mom OG cast member, who is known for her work in the adult entertainment business, posted a new video in which she shows off her curves in a number of sheer black numbers on Twitter Saturday.

In the video, Abraham looks buoyant while shopping in Beverly Hills clad in a suggestive mesh one piece while the song “Wild Thing” plays. When the song changes, however, so does Abraham, into a bun-baring thong outfit as well as a dark corset and scandalous cupless teddy.

“I’m that once-in-a-lifetime kind of woman that can’t be replaced,” Abraham captioned the video on Twitter.

The Teen Mom star’s work in the adult industry hasn’t been without its hard times.

After advertising a NSFW Halloween special cam show for Cam Soda, Abraham revealed that MTV producers had told her she was fired if she didn’t choose between her involvement with the reality series and her adult work.

A bit of confusion later, Abraham updated fans, saying she was not actually fired by Viacom, which owns MTV, but accused producers of upsetting her with a “fake firing” to provide a little extra drama for the show.

On Jan. 25, Abraham said she thought the cameras were brought in to document her store’s one-year anniversary, but instead the crew had come to confront her about her upcoming Halloween performance.

Abraham tweeted footage of her showdown with a crew member, captioning it, “I appreciate this great example of being a strong women through some deceitful horrible plotted contrived times on this show, it’s horrible when people play dumb act ignorant like they have no clue of what their consequences for their actions our as their older than I am.”

Since then, Abraham has claimed on and off that she’ll be leaving Teen Mom OG after the end of the ongoing season.

Sources have claimed to Hollywood Life that there are two women in the running to replace her on the long-running reality series.

MacKenzie Standifer, who is is married to Maci Bookout’s ex Ryan Edwards, is reportedly one of the women in the running. She was a teenage mother herself before linking up with Edwards, and therefore would be qualified for the show.

“They are planning to pay her around $3,000 an episode to take the fourth spot on Teen Mom OG,” a source told the outlet. “That would obviously be significantly less than the other girls make. It is not a done deal yet, but the consensus is that Mackenzie [Standifer] Edwards will get the spot.”

Another possible addition is MacKenzie McKee, who appeared on the third season of Teen Mom. Her mom is currently battling cancer.

“There’s a production team that’s been going down to Oklahoma to film Mackenzie over the past few weeks,” a crew insider told The Ashley. “Right now, they are planning to use that footage to do a Teen Mom special. It will likely be Being Mackenzie but that hasn’t been totally confirmed yet.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.