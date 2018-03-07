‘Teen Mom OG’: Farrah Abraham Splits From Beau After Week-Long Relationship

Farrah Abraham has called it quits with boyfriend Aden Stay just days after announcing their relationship.

Less than a week after announcing her relationship with the Hollywood stuntman, the former Teen Mom OG cast member revealed the two had parted ways, as first reported by Radar.

“I need to watch whom I date as many men target me for my success. I’m focused on work right now between TV and film projects,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE Wednesday.

“I found it interesting what Rebel Wilson said in an interview about him and how similar mine was — it’s showing and telling,” Abraham said about Stay, who was previously linked to Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson.

“I wish him well, but I’m not rushing into relationships and I like to take my time to do it right for myself and my daughter,” Abraham, the mother of 9-year-old Sophia, added. “Being the best parent I can be is my priority.”

She also revealed that she has already “met someone new,” but is keeping her “dating life low-key for now.”

Abraham appears to not harbor ill will against her ex, saying she was “super lucky” to be in a relationship with Stay. “When you find someone and you have that connection, I think [that] is so rare.”

“He’s pretty amazing — hopefully he will ‘stay’ around,” she added.

Stay also issued a statement to the publication following their breakup, denying that he dated the reality TV celeb for personal or professional gain.

“Our split had nothing to do with success. I have zero desire to be famous. I never even knew she was on a reality TV show that I’ve never even seen, or herd of. No offense to the show. She’s a nice person from what I got to know on the two dates we went on. But that’s as far as it went. I think the whole thing got blown a little out of proportion because of her role on her show,” said Stay.

“I wish her success in what ever ventures she is going to do in the future. But as for me, I’m going to keep being a stuntman and keep making actors look there best,” he continued. “I’ll be single till the right woman comes my way. And I know with a little help from the big man up stairs, that day will come. Mahalo for your time.”

The MTV personality was formerly linked to on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran for more than two years, splitting for good in April 2017, the first to be documented on Teen Mom franchise since her high school boyfriend, Derek Underwood, died in a car crash two months prior to the birth of their daughter.

“When I met Sophia’s father, it was like love at first sight,” Abraham said.

“Luckily, I’ve been blessed to work around some great people and met [Stay] and it was kind of like love at first sight again. I honestly felt for a while I didn’t deserve to have an amazing relationship or if that would ever happen,” Abraham said. “So if I was single for the rest of my life, I was more than prepared to enjoy that journey.”

Abraham is currently embroiled in legal drama with Viacom, suing the production company last month for $5 million for “sex shaming her” due to her work in the adult entertainment industry. Viacom has called these claims “without merit” in court documents obtained by The Blast.

Photo credit: Instagram/@farrahabraham