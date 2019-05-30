Farrah Abraham Reacts to Jenelle Evans Losing Custody of Her Kids

Farrah Abraham is speaking out after fellow Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, were denied temporary custody of their children.

In a statement to HollywoodLife, the former Teen Mom OG star offered Evans words of advice and encouragement, urging Evans, whose current circumstances were sparked following the shooting death of her dog, to “value herself” and stop choosing “fame and attention before her kids.”

“After losing their kids — and now, they need to take parenting classes, drug tests and therapist – I would say all the moms on Teen Mom need to take parenting courses and all of the above,” Abraham said of the case. “It’s sad for Jenelle — she chooses fame and attention before her kids. No more crying police calls, recording a man treating you bad — she needs to learn to value herself. I feel bad for how broken she is.”

A North Carolina judge on Tuesday denied Evans temporary custody of 9-year-old son Jace, 4-year-old son Kaiser, and 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Eason also lost custody of his 11-year-old daughter Maryssa.

According to reports, the presiding judge in the case felt that the former MTV reality TV star, who was let go from Teen Mom 2 only weeks ago, “did not do her job as a mother to protect her kids.” The judge also allegedly claimed that “at this point, it doesn’t matter if she left him or not, because she failed to protect her kids.”

The ruling had come after five consecutive days of testimony from Evans, family members, and child protective service employees, and more than a week after Child Protective Services had removed all of the children from the couple’s home.

Following the turn of events, Evans has vowed to continue fighting for her children.

“I am currently following what my attorney has asked. I don’t want to speak publicly on the matter currently as that will jeopardize the possibilities of getting my kids back,” she said in a statement. “I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand.”

Currently, Evans and Eason are being allowed “one hour once a week of supervised visits.” They are expected to return to court on Tuesday, June 4 to learn “what the next steps are as this is a temporary custody decision.”

Legal experts have claimed that despite their best efforts, it could still take more than a year for the couple to be allowed unsupervised care of their children.