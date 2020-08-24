Farrah Abraham Visits the Grave of Daughter Sophia’s Father on His Birthday

A post shared by SophiaLAbraham (@sophialabraham) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

Farrah Abraham paid tribute to her late boyfriend, Derek Underwood, on Monday, visiting his grave with the couple’s daughter, Sophia.

Underwood passed away in a car crash in 2008 one month before Sophia was born, and while the pair weren’t speaking at the time of Underwood’s death, Abraham wrote in her book My Teenage Dream Ended that Underwood was “my first love, my only true love,” E! News shares.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To honor him on his birthday, Abraham shared a photo of her ex’s grave adorned with flowers, a stuffed animal and a baseball bat.

MORE: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Reveals Whether She’ll Participate in Her Mom’s Wedding

“Happy Birthday Daddy Derek! We all love you so much thank you for always watching over us,” she wrote.

Happy Birthday Daddy Derek! We all love you so much thank you for always watching over us ❤️ A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on May 8, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

Abraham wrote in her book that she hopes the visits will provide some understanding for her daughter.

“Every year, we go to Derek’s grave site,” she said. “We take pictures, we record it, and I have a whole baby box for Sophia with letters and pictures telling how and why things happened, and why I’m here today alone.”

[H/T Twitter / @EleanorFrancisq]

Related:

‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham’s House Hunt With Ex Ends in Disaster

Farrah Abraham Opens up About Why She Stormed off ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Reveals Whether She’ll Attend Amber Portwood’s Wedding