Farrah Abraham’s Mom Strips Down in Sexy Boudoir Shoot

Looks like Farrah Abraham got it from her mama!

The Teen Mom cast member’s mom, Debra Danielsen, showed her Twitter followers that age is just a number, stripping down for a sexy wedding boudoir photo shoot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 61-year-old shared one photo, in which she smoulders at the camera wearing only a metallic bodysuit and heels, with her 32,000 Twitter followers Tuesday.

Danielsen told Radar Online that she did the photo shoot for her new husband David Mertz, who she wed in November.

“A lot of women are doing these cool boudoir shoots that are a lot more revealing than mine,” she told the publication. “A lot of women feel their bodies aren’t up to snuff, because they’re not on magazines. I’m not 20 anymore and not a model, but for my age and how much I work out, I should be proud of my body.”

Danielsen’s daughter is known not only for her work on Teen Mom OG, but also for her involvement in the adult entertainment business and lingerie line.

After being “sex shamed” in a fake firing from MTV, Abraham has come out against MTV producers, whom she says have double standards when it comes to sexuality.

Abraham said last month she will “no longer tolerate” producers pressuring other cast members to talk about her adult movies.

“That’s an old topic,” she said. “I’m open about my sex positivity, as it’s a horrible place to be shamed for a healthy sex life while crew, colleagues and production allow sexual harassment, discrimination and intimidating circumstances. I hope other cast members wake up and stop being production puppets. I hope they learn to know who they really are and live better lives.”

Abraham continued, saying it’s unfair for production to single her out for her sexual behavior while her cast mates also continue to have sex and get pregnant.

“Many other moms on the shows have had more sex with multiple partners within the last three years than I have,” she said. “Or gave birth again to another child over the past three years, yet I’m the one with less sexual partners, children and leading a positive lifestyle with growing businesses.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.