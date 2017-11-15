Farrah Abraham Shakes Her ‘Money Maker’ in Lingerie Snap

Shake your money maker 💋 so excited to show you my exclusive lingerie collection at www.Pultraintamintes.com Coming Soon! Dec. 1st #NYC Wonderfully Beautifully made #shmoney #lingerie #intrigued A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Nov 14, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

As she’s appeared in two adult films and has her very own line of sex toys, it was only a matter of time until Farrah Abraham got into the lingerie business — and that’s exactly what she’s done.

The Teen Mom OG cast member took to Instagram this week to announce her “exclusive” lingerie line with Pultra Intimates. In one video, she’s shaking her “money maker” in front of a horse while wearing a lacy black teddy on top of black underwear with an animal print robe off her shoulders.

“Shake your money maker,” she wrote. “So excited to show you my exclusive lingerie collection at [Pultra Intimates] Coming Soon! Dec. 1st.”

As always the comment section beneath the video was littered with controversy. Some of Abraham’s followers wrote supportive comments like “love it” or “it looks good,” many spoke out against the post.

“Not cute, especially what are you teaching your daughter?? Not a good role model to be flashing the world your goods,” one person wrote.

One person wrote that their “money maker,” as Abraham referred to it, doesn’t refer to their looks. “My moneymaker is my brain, not my body.”

“The fact that Sophia’s social media account liked this post makes me sick to my damn stomach. You think this is good example for your daughter..?” another person wrote.

Still, there were others who defended the 26-year-old.

“Keep building your empire let people talk!!” someone said.

“One thing I love about Farrah is she don’t give a F what you people think!” another person wrote.

Abraham’s latest social media controversy came on Veteran’s Day when she shared a post celebrating those who’ve served, including her father. In the post, she shared a flyer for her father’s frozen yogurt business, next to the caption, “‪HAPPY Veterans Day Weekend 2017 to all who served! Go dad! We appreciate your services.”

Some of her followers saw the post as a way to cash in on a holiday, while others even argued that the business should have advertised discounted fro-yo for veterans.

Abraham’s lingerie post comes almost a week after the star’s ex, Simon Saran, implied Abraham might be pregnant again. In a Snapchat, he zoomed in on the mom’s bag at an airport and captioned it “pregnant bag.”

Saran and Abraham have insisted the past several months that they are “just friends,” despite their flirtations with each other on Saran’s MTV special Being Simon and a number of photos showing them being affectionate on vacation.