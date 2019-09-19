Farrah Abraham, Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star, Bizarrely Poses in New Venice Film Festival Video

Former Teen Mom OG cast member Farrah Abraham has been blowing up Instagram with posts from the Venice Film Festival, but her latest is coming off as a bit odd. On Saturday, Abraham posted a sunny snap on a bridge in Venice. In the photo she is wearing a blue floral dress while pulling her hair up. Oddly the scenic snap was not enough for Abraham, as she ran through an app that turned it into a video. The still image then has random glimmers that pop up to make it look like Abraham’s dress is sparkling.

The odd editing choice startled some commenters, while others didn’t like the dress. Some just hurled straight-up insults towards her and some even brought up the rumors of legal trouble around her.

“Please get a stylist, these dresses are just terrible,” one commenter wrote.

“The dress print and background are gorgeous….will just leave the rest right there,” a second said.

A third alleged, “Labor Day weekend for you is fleeing the lawsuits against you in another country.”

Another added, “Why are all her pictures moving? Weird.”

However, the reception was not totally terrible. Some loved the looks and showered Abraham with compliments.

“Cannot believe she is not yet 30,” one fan wrote of the 28-year-old star. “Incredible.”

A second wrote, “I love your dress!”

“I love your smile,” another admirer wrote. “It is nice and sweet.”

Yet another added, “Stunning! Amazing dress! I love the vibes!”

Photo Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage