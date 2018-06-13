Farrah Abraham’s Ex Simon Saran ‘Not Surprised’ by Her Arrest

Farrah Abraham’s ex Simon Saran is slamming his former flame after she was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly getting into a fight at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

Abraham, who exited jail Wednesday afternoon after paying $500 in bail, is facing misdemeanor charges of battery and trespassing after allegedly hitting a security guard trying to remove her from an altercation with other guests.

When TMZ initially broke the news, publishing footage of Abraham cussing out an officer trying to detain her, many Teen Mom fans were shocked. But Saran told Hollywood Life on Wednesday that he has no sympathy for his ex, with whom things ended for good in April after years of on-again, off-again dating.

“I’m not surprised Farrah got arrested. She was a ticking time bomb!” he told the publication. “She should take that as a reality check,” he said, adding, “Hopefully when she sobers up she can see what a jacka— she really is. That officer did her a favor by taking her to jail. She was asking for it.”

When asked by the publication if Abraham had called him to bail her out of jail, Saran claimed she contacted him “several times.”

“I think jail time will be good for her right now,” he continued, claiming the time behind bars will provide Abraham “time to think, although, you need a brain in order to do that.” Saran also claimed that Abraham “wants to get back with me and begged a few times.”

As for Abraham’s 9-year-old daughter Sophia, Saran said the little girl “needs a good home” before going on to claim that Abraham frequents “sugar baby websites.”

“It’s really sad. I guess when you have a Fendi habit you got to do what you have to do you to support it,” Saran claimed. “It’s sad to see Sophia living with Farrah as she runs her prostitution business.”

Abraham’s mom, Debra Danielsen, has also spoken out to the media following her daughter’s arrest.

In an interview with Radar, she claimed she would be contacting a lawyer in an attempt to gain custody of Sophia.

“She needs to be with her family, not about strangers and volatility and her mother being arrested,” Danielsen said. “It’s very disgusting. She needs to go to school… She needs to not be dragged on a party all over the world.”

Photo credit: MTV