Farrah Abraham’s Ex Alleges Executive Producer of ‘Teen Mom’ Has Relationships With Cast Member

Simon Saran, Farrah Abraham‘s ex-boyfriend, appeared to hint that a producer is sleeping with one of Teen Mom‘s cast members.

Yes. I am sure he will lose sleep over it. He will probably cry himself to sleep tonight, or sleep with one of his cast members. https://t.co/P438WTAApW — Simon (@SimonSaran) December 30, 2017

Saran retweeted producer Morgan J. Freeman, who suggested that President Donald Trump might be angry if he doesn’t get more likes and retweets than President Barack Obama.

“Yes. I am sure he will lose sleep over it. He will probably cry himself to sleep tonight, or sleep with one of his cast members,” Saran wrote in a now deleted tweet.

In responses to Saran’s tweet, Teen Mom fans begged him to give up more information. One guessed it was Abraham.

SPILL THAT TEA SIMON! My guess is Farrah .. cuz the rest of the cast is on crack — 🎩Tromma Momma 💦👢 (@LolaPacasmayo) December 30, 2017

Another suggested Jenelle Evans.

Who did he sleep with? Jenelle I’m guessing? — Ashley (@Ash_Lee201) December 30, 2017

Others just really wanted answers.

Come on &give us our present! Who did he sleep with? — Nikki Lee (@nikkilee241lee) December 30, 2017

Freeman is a prolific executive producer who has worked on Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2 and 16 And Pregnant.

As for Saran, he has a history of dropping hints or making shocking revelations on Twitter. Earlier this month, he stunned his Twitter followers with a graphic message about Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielsen.

In November, he appeared to hint that Abraham was pregnant again, and in October, he said Abraham spent $25,000 on a diamond ring.

Saran and Abraham are no longer together. Earlier this month, Abraham said she has “no time for dating right now.”