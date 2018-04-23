Exclusive: Farrah Abraham Defends Broadcasting ‘Educational’ Vaginal Rejuvenation Surgery

Farrah Abraham is standing up for herself after critics slammed her for broadcasting her vaginal plastic surgery last week.

The former Teen Mom OG personality, 26, livestreamed a portion of the two-hour surgical procedure designed to give her a “designer vagina” to 1.2 million Instagram followers on April 16.

While some social media users thought the video was a bit invasive, others were disturbed when they saw Abraham’s 9-year-old daughter Sophia in the comment section of the livestream.

But Abraham doesn’t see broadcasting the medical procedure as something she — or her daughter — should be ashamed of.

“Anyone can watch on live and it’s educational to watch!” she told PopCulture.com exclusively.

She certainly did give a close-up look at the realities of labiaplasty during her live.

“My vagina’s giving birth to a new vagina today,” Abraham said in the 90-second video while Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Nazarian laughed. “It’s our anniversary…It’s my vagina’s birthday today.”

At one point, the surgeon told Abraham her new vagina looks good and asked if she’d like to see what she removed.

“Oh my gosh, like I don’t want you to know what’s coming off right now,” Abraham said to the camera. “Designer vagina is in action right now and maybe I’ll show you a little bit of that action.”

On Monday, April 23, Abraham is expected to say goodbye to the show she has been a staple on since 2009 during the second part of the Teen Mom OG reunion.

Taking to Instagram last week to share a photo of herself and Dr. Drew during the filming, Abraham parted ways with the show in a lengthy statement.

“It’s been a great 10 year era of Farrah for Teen Mom I always make the most out of life and I’m so blessed I got to be that fighter, the strong women, the honest single parent, showing motherhood can be glamorous, Joy, happiness, memories & no regrets,” she wrote in part.

Abraham also had a message for her Teen Mom castmates, which she shared exclusively with PopCulture in March.

“I wish all the women of Teen Mom the best as their jealousy, hatred, and women-hating should stop and more so lift up and empower women,” she told PopCulture. “This show lacks [confidence], [security], honesty and integrity, which is why the adults of this show must be controlled and puppeteered by producers and staff.”

She also sent one last warning to castmates Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood.

“The effect on their children is concerning,” she said. “I deeply hope the mothers and fathers take their children’s development and safety more serious.”

The second part of the Teen Mom OG reunion airs Monday, April 23 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: Instagram / Farrah Abraham