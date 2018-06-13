Farrah Abraham Says Daughter Is ‘Number One Priority’ Following Arrest

Farrah Abraham has finally broken her silence following her Beverly Hills arrest Tuesday night.

Through her spokesperson, the former Teen Mom star told Radar Wednesday that she will “return” and continue to focus on her businesses and 9-year-old daughter, Sophia, who is her “#1 priority.”

“Please remember, there are two sides to every story,” the rep added, thanking people for their “concern.”

Abraham was arrested for alleged battery and trespassing at The Beverly Hills Hotel for allegedly hitting a hotel security guard who asked her to leave because she had gotten into an altercation with other guests, as first reported by TMZ. Police added that the MTV personality seemed intoxicated at the time.

In a video of her arrest obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, Abraham is shown screaming and crying at the officers trying to take her into custody.

“So if you wanna f—ing bulls— me and act like I’m not a real adult, go f— yourself, and go f— yourself and go f— yourself,” she told an officer. “You, not anybody else. Nobody’s talking to anybody else, do you understand me?”

She later denied her part in anything that went down in the hotel, saying, “I did not attack, or batter, or hurt or injure.”

When police went to take her away in their patrol car, she started to audibly cry, sobbing and yelling, “I’m not resisting!”

The My Teenage Dream Ended author has a previous arrest on her record for DUI. In 2013, she was arrested in Omaha, Nebraska after police allegedly saw her swerving on the road.

TMZ reported at the time that Abraham, then 20, was combative with police, “banging her head against the window while yelling and screaming” when she was placed in the patrol car before blowing a .147 BAC, nearly twice the legal limit.

Abraham left Teen Mom OG behind mid-season this year after being faced with the choice to continue starring in the MTV show or continue appearing in her role as an adult entertainer.

After leaving the show behind, Abraham told PopCulture exclusively in March that she was happy with her decision to focus on scripted roles.

“I left at the height of Teen Mom history and am sound with my choice,” she told PopCulture at the time.

“I’m solely focusing on acting and scripted roles,” she told PopCulture. “Reality TV turned into plotted fake scenes, so at this point I see it as I’ll be the best actress this world has ever seen.”

She added, “I enjoy working and am successful in what I put my mind to, and I know my daughter Sophia, who is already an actor, will do amazing in scripted work as well.”

