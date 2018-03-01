Farrah Abraham Reveals She Is Dating Stuntman Aden Stay

Farrah Abraham is a taken lady!

The former Teen Mom OG cast member revealed to Us Weekly Thursday that she has a new man in her life, Hollywood stuntman Aden Stay.

“Aden is amazing,” the 26-year-old told the magazine. “I’m a lucky woman and feel blessed. We have just started our relationship and I feel like I met someone who is amazing.”

The MTV celeb also gushed about how proud she is of her new beau. “I love that he’s Hawaiian, an amazing father, business entrepreneur and we have many similarities,” she said. “I can’t say enough great things about him. I’m a lucky woman.”

The couple were spotted grabbing lunch together in Los Angeles Wednesday. In photos that can be seen here, the two had their arms around each other while crossing the street, Abraham in an olive green sheer top and matching black leather pants and jacket, and Stay in a white jacket, red shirt and jeans.

Stay, 40, is a stunt performer and working on projects like Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Legal Action, The Gifted, The Boundaries and Den of Thieves, according to his IMDb page. The stunt double previously dated Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson and has two daughters from a previous relationship.

The last serious relationship Abraham was in was with ex Simon Saran, with whom she split in April 2017.

“Status is single, and I’m super happy to be Farrah again,” she told Us at the time of their split. And while she wasn’t looking for a new man at the time, the Abraham said she knew just what she wanted in a man. “I just think I deserve somebody who is … like myself and maybe that’s an entrepreneur or whatever,” she said. “That’s all I’m really looking for — no drama, honest and has some integrity, and I think that’s great.”

Abraham and Saran dated for more than two years, documenting the ins and outs of their relationship on Teen Mom OG as well as the special Being Simon.

Abraham’s relationship with Saran was her first relationship on the show since her high school ex-boyfriend, Derek Underwood passed away in a car accident two months before their daughter, Sophia, now nine, was born.

Abraham recently was replaced on her MTV show by Teen Mom 3 alum Mackenzie McKee after she alleges she was fired for her work in the adult entertainment industry. She has since filed a lawsuit against Viacom, the production company behind MTV, for at least $5 million.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/@farrahabraham