Farrah Abraham Bashes ‘Teen Mom’ Replacement Bristol Palin for Comments About MTV

Farrah Abraham is clapping back at Bristol Palin after the Teen Mom OG star brought up her name in a rant against MTV earlier in the week.

The former Teen Mom star, who exited the series after last season due to conflicts between her and production, told TMZ Thursday that she had left the drama of the MTV reality series behind her.

“She doesn’t matter to me, nor does Teen Mom,” she said.

Abraham added that she thought former co-stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra traveling to see her charity boxing match she dropped out of at the last minute was an example of this.

“The teen moms show up to see me at a fight I wasn’t at,” she explained. “I left the Jerry Springer s—, if you will … the only thing teen moms and MTV use my name for is to get attention for the show.”

She continued, “I’m not paid for the publicity of the show, I don’t edit it and I don’t think Bristol is prepared to be on national television or Teen Mom or understand production or TV anymore, and that’s why she brings my name into it, to blame someone who has nothing to do with it.”

“I am an amazing mother; I don’t know about her. I hope she makes the best choices for her life. Maybe MTV and maybe Teen Mom isn’t the best choice, so I wish her the best,” Abraham added.

The Ex on the Beach star said of Palin’s motivations in slamming her, “I think she just wants to be a Farrah Abraham herself, like many of the other women who say they hate me and see the worst in me, but they only wish they could have what I have.”

It was quite the response for an offhand reference in Palin’s condemnation of her edit on her first season of Teen Mom OG.

“If I cared what people thought of me, I wouldn’t be here today – let’s be real,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this week. “I’ve stood strong and held it down for my kids since day one. No matter how bad [Teen Mom] tries to portray my ‘life’…..my babies, my family, my close friends – they know the TRUTH. I’m a pretty great mom, work my ass off, show up, and hustle everyday to give my kids a pretty great life.”

“[MTV] doesn’t want to talk about faith, show work ethic, or juggling three kids alone, they don’t want to show the humble process of starting over after a divorce, building a career, or any real life issues,” she continued. “All they want with my little segment each week is some fake fill-in Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS, and it’s simply not true.”

“Don’t get me wrong – I’ve said some mean things and learned a lot the last several months – but the life I’ve built for my kids is NOT sitting around talking about baby daddy drama. Every week is a continued disappointment with their inaccuracies and false narratives. I hate getting all emo on you guys but I’ve kept quiet for too long about it,” Palin concluded. “Don’t believe everything you see on TV.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Maury Phillips/Getty Images for WE tv