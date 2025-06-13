‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Alum Reveals Engagement

Wedding bells are ringing for Farmer Wants a Wife star Grace Girard.

The Caledonia, Wisconsin resident, who appeared on Season 2 of the Fox reality show, announced on Tuesday, June 3 that she is engaged to her boyfriend Kevin Jung.

Girard shared the news on Instagram alongside two photos – one showing the happy couple all smiles following the proposal and another a close-up shot of Girard’s stunning engagement ring. She captioned the post with a single white heart emoji, and later told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Jung dropped to one knee and popped the question on “the cutest little street” in Strasbourg, France just days earlier during their one-year anniversary trip to Europe.

Girard and Jung, the transit and mobility director for the City of Racine, sparked romance following her stint on the Fox reality show. Girard appeared on Season 2 of the show and was ultimately picked by Colorado farmer Brandon Rogers in the finale, though the two had an amicable split shortly after filming. The Fox reality star went on to find love in her own backyard when she met Jung later that year after he spoke at a leadership forum that Girard, a communications associate, attended.

“He did a great job and he was very endearing and I just thought he looked great in a suit,” Girard recalled to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I was very attracted to his ambition and the way he worked the crowd that was there. That just made me really start to fall for him.”

After following each other on Instagram, the pair went on their first date at Milwaukee’s Boone & Crockett, and the rest is history, Girard previously sharing, “It’s been really special to all-of-a-sudden find this. I think it’s perfect timing, but also the weirdest timing for me. It’s been really, really serendipitous.”

News of Girard and Jung’s engagement was a celebratory occasion for the star’s Farmer Wants a Wife co-stars. Replying to the post, Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 finalist Karina Sabol wrote, “Congratulations.” Joy Mayfield added, “Eeepp!!! My two favorite people in the world!! Congrats! Love you guys!!” Taylor BeDell commented, “AHHHHHH OMG CONGRATS!!!”