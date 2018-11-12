Fans Call out ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans for California Vacation Photos Amid Widespread Devastation

California residents are not happy with Jenelle Evans, who posted a photo shoot of photos from her vacation to the Golden State with husband David Eason while wildfires tore through other parts of the state.

Teen Mom 2 star uploaded three Instagram posts of her vacation in California. In one gallery of photos, she posed among the enormous trees at Sequoia National Park.

“This is the most magical place I’ve ever been in my life! I’m so glad to have experienced it with my best friend. This makes you wonder if giants were ever real…” Evans wrote in her caption. “Nature is super breathtaking. Don’t ever take it for granted. Adventure out everywhere you can and explore the world!”

But Californians didn’t take lightly to Evans’ photo shoot after three large wildfires have taken over 30 lives and even more homes and businesses.

“Girl, our state has gone through a horrific mass shooting and is literally burning down from the north to the south and you want to find the one piece of land that’s still intact…” one of her followers wrote in the comments section. “If you want to post about our state, post about our residents who lost their lives and homes… Post about our amazing firefighters and first responders who give their lives to save lives. I swear you ALWAYS are classless with the worst timing ever! SMH.”

“Come visit Camp Fire victims,” one person wrote, referring to the fire that virtually destroyed the entire town of Paradise, California.

On Sunday, she did acknowledge the fires, tweeting, “My heart and prayers go out to everyone in Cali right now with these wildfires.”

It’s not the first time Evans has received backlash on social media. During Hurricane Florence earlier this year, she deleted a photo of herself in a bikini asking for prayers during the storm. She also deleted a post in which she said she was “getting skinnier” because of Florence.

Evans has been the subject of close public scrutiny as of late after she called police on Eason last month, accusing him of assaulting her. In audio of the 911 call, she can be heard uncontrollably crying and saying that Eason “pinned me to the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f—ing collarbone crack.” She told the 911 operator that she couldn’t move her arms.

Later in the week, she recanted her claims and told fans she was “completely fine.”

“I know everyone’s concerned about me, and I know everyone wants to know, ‘Is she okay? How are the kids? Blah blah blah,’” she said in a YouTube video. “Everything’s fine. You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”