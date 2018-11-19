Fans Applaud Jinger Duggar for Playing by Her Own Rules With Felicity’s Wardrobe Choices

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo has made no bones about breaking the Duggar family dress code and is not imposing the code on her daughter, Felicity, who wore jeans in a Nov. 13 photo. The fashion choices for her 4-month-old earned praise from fans on Instagram.

In the photo, Felicity is seen in a pair of jeans on the lap of a longtime TLC cameraman the Vuolo referred to as “Uncle Scott.” Felicity is also seen wearing an adorable beanie with a white puff.

“Felicity helping Uncle Scott with interviews,” Vuolo wrote in the caption, alongside a smiley face and a camera emoji.

Fans loved seeing Felicity wearing jeans and praised Vuolo for continuing to break Duggar wardrobe rules.

“Gosh, she is SO adorable. Love her little jeans,” one fan wrote.

“Love that she is in jeans. Expand the horizons for the next generation,” another added.

“Aww little baby blue jeans. Love it! So cute,” another fan wrote.

“Love her little jeans and oversized hat with her delicious chubby cheeks! Adorbs,” reads another comment.

This was not the first time Felicity has been seen in jeans. On Nov. 10, Vuolo shared a photo with her grandmother holding Felicity, who was wearing the same hat with her name on it. She also shared a photo with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, on Nov. 5 to celebrate their two-year wedding anniversary, showing Felicity wearing blue pants.

Vuolo’s parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have asked their daughters to all wear modest skirts and dresses.

“As we studied as a family, we found we could come up with our idea of what we thought modesty was, but we really wanted to see what the scriptures said about it,” Michelle explained in a 2013 TLC blog post. “Our interpretation was that from the neck down to the knee should be covered. By keeping those private areas covered, there’s not any ‘defrauding’ going on.”

However, Vuolo and her sisters have sometimes shown a willingness to push these rules, especially after Vuolo developed her own style. She has been seen wearing shorts, Nike shoes, tights and jeans in the past.

Vuolo also broke family traditions by moving out of Arkansas and giving birth to Felicity at a birth center instead of her home.

“My mom and quite a few of my sisters have done home births and for me, I don’t feel comfortable with it. I think I feel safer being in a birth center where they have a lot more things that you would need for care and also being closer to a really good hospital,” Vuolo explained in an episode of Counting On.

“One of the factors for why we chose a birthing center — and specifically the one we chose — is because it is literally a minute away from multiple hospitals: a children’s hospital and two others,” Jeremy added. “And so if there’s any complication whatsoever, we’ve pretty much got immediate care.”

Counting On finished its latest season in October and will be back next year.

