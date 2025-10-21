Fan-Favorite ‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Welcomes Their First Baby Together

Lauren and Cameron Hamilton are parents.

The Love Is Blind couple, who married during Season 1 of the hit Netflix show, welcomed their first child together, a son named Ezra William Hamilton, on Oct. 1.

The couple broke the news of their baby boy’s early arrival Tuesday, sharing moments on Instagram of his first few weeks with them. “To God be the GLORY!” Lauren wrote in the caption. “Our son, Ezra William Hamilton, made his debut October 1st ,a little earlier than planned, but perfectly on God’s time.”

The new mom continued, “After an unexpected turn with preeclampsia and a few days in the hospital, we’ve been taking it slow… healing, resting, and soaking up all the love.”

The Hamiltons’ big baby news was met with congratulations from their fellow Love Is Blind Season 1 Amber and Matt Barnett. “So so happy for you guys and so thankful you and E are both safe and sound and enjoying that newborn bubble,” Amber commented, “yall deserve every bit of the joy coming your way.” Her husband Matt chimed in, “Ezra is lucky to have you as parents! Love y’all and can’t wait to meet him!”

Lauren and Cameron told PEOPLE that the name Ezra was a special one for them following the death of Lauren’s father.

“The name ‘Ezra’ just came to us one day when we first started talking about baby names,” Cameron explained. “Once I suggested it, we both agreed that was going to be his name. It felt right.”

“After my dad passed, we were organizing his things and we found a Bible that had been his mother’s,” Lauren added. “When we opened it, the Bible opened to the book of Ezra and a picture of dad fell out. That was a sign.”

Ezra’s birth comes after years of the couple experiencing fertility struggles and going through multiple rounds of IVF. Lauren and Cameron first spoke about their fertility journey back in October 2024 on their The Love Seat podcast, saying that while it had been difficult, the struggle had drawn her and her husband closer together.

“In marriage or any type of relationship, when you go through something that’s big and heavy or weighs on your heart, it creates a bond,” she said. “I think that it’s actually made us stronger.”

Cameron added that his priority throughout the IVF process was to “be there to support.”

“As men, our first instinct, it seems, is to want to fix things,” he explained. “I think that is important. But even more important than that is turning toward your partner and their emotions.”

Lauren noted, “It has affected us as a couple because it has made us feel more connected. We support each other. We’re more in tune now.”