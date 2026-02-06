Fan-Favorite Interview Show Returning for New Season

A fan-favorite interview show is officially back.

Hank Green’s Ask Hank Anything has returned for Season 2.

“I’m Hank Green, and as you probably know, I love answering questions,” Green said in the YouTube video announcement. “In Season 1 of Ask Hank Anything, some of my favorite people came to me with all their questions, and in the process of trying to answer them, I got to learn so much about the world and about these people and how they see the world. I loved answering questions so much, in fact, that I wanted to come back and answer even more questions from more of my favorite people in Season 2 of Ask Hank Anything.”

“And when I say more, I mean that we are going to have twice as many guests,” the novelist and YouTuber continued. “Which means twice as many questions, and we’re going to be releasing two new episodes every single month. Get ready for Ask Hank Anything Season 2 coming very soon.”

Season 2 of Ask Hank Anything officially dropped on Jan. 28, with comedian and writer Brennan Lee Mulligan. Complexly previously revealed that the guest lineup will also include Rachel Bilson, Siobhan Thomson, Simone Giertz, Jason Mantzoukas, John Green, Maya Higa, QTCinderella, Georgie Sims, Shayne Topp, and many, many more. The exact order of the lineup is unclear, but that’s half the fun of the episodes.

Hank Green announced in January 2025 that he’d be releasing a new interview show on YouTube. The guest lineup for Season 1 included Rhett & Link, Michelle Khare, Jacob Collier, Ludwig, The Try Guys, and Brian David Gilbert, among others. In Ask Hank Anything, celebrity guests ask Green questions, and he does his best to answer them as they learn a bit about each other in the process.

As of now, only one episode from Season 2 has dropped on Complexly’s YouTube channel, but fans will be able to look forward to much more on the way. There will be many questions, a lot of chaos, and there’s no telling what else will be in store, but the wait for these future episodes will surely be worth it. For now, the first episode with Brennan Lee Mulligan can be watched now on YouTube, along with the first season.