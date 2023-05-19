YouTube Star Hank Green Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Author and YouTuber Hank Green has been diagnosed with cancer. The 43-year-old An Absolutely Remarkable Thing author announced the news in a video Friday titled simply, "So, I've got cancer." Green initially was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma after going to see his doctor, having noticed his lymph nodes had gotten "big." While the doctor initially thought it was nothing serious, Green did ultimately go in for an ultrasound.

"The tech in the ultrasound room was like, 'I'm going to get a doctor,'" the New York Times best-selling author explained, laughing and adding, "That's not what you want to happen." Green was then sent for a biopsy the next day, joking that when the American healthcare system starts to become efficient, it's "actually quite disconcerting." Doctors then confirmed that he had Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is, fortunately, one of the "most treatable of cancers," he said.

Green said he will begin treatment soon, noting that his prognosis is very good, having caught his cancer early enough that it "has not spread anywhere from its original location in my left armpit/chest area, which is very good news." While the content creator said he didn't want to dive into his emotional and personal life at this time, he did want to keep fans updated when it comes to his treatment's impact on his work schedule.

"I'm a very driven person and I take obligations, like I hold them very seriously, and they weigh on me a lot and cause a lot of stress when there's like space between what I feel and I should get done and what I feel capable of, and what I am capable of doing," he said, adding that he hopes his fans are "down with him making stuff" when he is up to it, "and also, I know that you'll be fine with me taking breaks." Green admitted, "As you can tell, I'm fine but I'm not fine. And it sucks."

The A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor author's brother, John Green, took to Twitter to share the news as well. The author of The Fault in Our Stars wrote, "Some important news from Hank. My little brother is my closest collaborator, oldest friend, and my absolute hero. Thank you for loving him as I do, and supporting us--and each other--in a tough time."