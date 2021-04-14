'Expedition X' Star Jessica Chobot Couldn't Believe Her Most 'Obvious' Ghost Encounter Yet in New Season (Exclusive)

Jessica Chobot has investigated more than her fair share of unexplained phenomena on Expedition X, but even the paranormal researcher admits she got freaked out during an encounter with a possible ghost in the adventure show's new season, kicking off Wednesday, April 14 on Discovery and discovery+ as part of its Adventure Wednesday lineup.

"I really love ghosts and urban exploration, so when we went to Nevada City, that was kind of the best of both worlds for me," she told PopCulture ahead of the season premiere of the former California Gold Rush town, which still retains many of its historic buildings, lending to the "ghost town" feel. "It was creepy enough during the day ... but at night, as the sun starts to go down and there’s no one around, it starts to get a little creepy, a little scary," Chobot shared.

Her Expedition X co-star, scientist Phil Torres, is often the voice of skepticism when it comes to this kind of spookiness, but even he couldn't explain what Chobot described as "easily one of the most ... obvious interactions with a potential ghost" she had ever had. "It freaked me out," she explained of the encounter fans will get to watch back this season. Calling in Torres to look at what was doing on, she recalled, "You could see on his face the wheels turning behind his eyes as he was trying to make sense of it and the smoke coming out of his ears."

Also on their road trip across the United States investigating the country's strangest myths and mysteries as part of explorer Josh Gates' team, Torres and Chobot got to hunt the legendary Beast of Bray Road across rural Wisconsin, explore the waters surrounding "UFO Island" in California, and even chase down the legend of a seven-foot humanoid creature hiding in Ape Canyon. On a more personal note, during an investigation that took them to Gettysburg, Chobot learned about one of her own family members who had survived the Civil War battle and got to visit the memorial dedicated to his unit.

In Expedition X, "not only do you have this great kind of physical experience of trying to find these urban myths or the seed of truths in these situations … you get this background that you wouldn’t necessarily know," she explained of the show's educational and entertainment balance. With the help of local experts, eyewitnesses and some cutting-edge technology, Chobot and Torres are confident they can shed new light on mysteries that have fascinated people for generations. Don't miss the return of Expedition X and Josh Gates Tonight, kicking off Adventure Wednesdays on April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery and discovery+.