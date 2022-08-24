Ghostober Takes Over Food Network, Discovery+ and Travel Channel This Fall

Summer may still be here, but that isn't stopping Warner Bros. Discovery from kick-starting spooky season with its fifth annual Ghostober lineup. Throughout the countdown to Halloween, the company is bringing together Food Network and Travel Channel, as well as discovery+, for more than 55 hours of spine-tingling programming, sure to garner plenty of scares. Announcing this year's weeks-long event, Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content officer, U.S. Networks Group at Warner Bros. Discovery, noted that "fans have come to view 'Ghostober' as the unofficial start of the holiday season." According to Finch, "'Ghostober' is a proven success with record levels of engagement across social media, and this year we've increased the number of hours across our platforms to super-serve the audience. We are officially the home of Halloween." Set to kick off later this month with new episodes of Ghosts of Devil's Perch, with a Ghostober Preview Party set to premiere in mid-September, giving fans a sneak peek at the complete Ghostober lineup, Ghostober 2022's lineup includes both new and returning series and specials featuring fan-favorites like paranormal superstar Zak Bagans, filmmaker Eli Roth, Food Network star Sunny Anderson, paranormal investigator Jack Osbourne and actor/comedian John Henson. Viewers can expect hair-raising ghost hunts with new episodes of Ghost Adventures, plenty of ales of the supernatural with things like Paranormal Caught on Camera and Shock Doc, and Halloween-themed competitions with a new Halloween Baking Championship and Outrageous Pumpkins. The fifth annual Ghostober culminates on Oct. 31 with The Haunted Museum: 3 Ring Inferno produced by Zak Bagans in collaboration with filmmaker Eli Roth.

'Ghosts of Devil's Perch' - New episodes throughout Ghostober (Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery) Premiere: Sunday Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+.

Synopsis: "A mystery is buried beneath the streets of Butte, Montana, also known as "The Devil's Perch," and the spirits tethered to the historic mining town's seedy past are rising to the surface. To help restore order, the mayor and sheriff enlist the help of paranormal investigator Dave Schrader, psychic medium Cindy Kaza and tech expert K.D. Stafford to stop the wave of unnatural occurrences plaguing the town. (Eight one-hour episodes)."

'Paranormal Caught on Camera' - New Season Premiere: Sunday, Sept. 1o at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+.

Synopsis: "Some of the most amazing, eye-opening and downright scary paranormal videos from around the world are featured as a panel of experts break down the footage and analyze what exactly the eyewitnesses captured. (13 one-hour episodes)."

'Ghostober Preview Party' - New Season Premiere: Monday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET ET on Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+.

Synopsis: "It's that time of fear again, Ghostober is here! To celebrate, the Ghost Brothers, along with special guests Jason Hawes and Cindy Kaza, are throwing an office Halloween party featuring sneak peeks of the scary-good lineup of shows and specials for Ghostober this year! (One-hour special)."

'Halloween Baking Championship' - New Season (Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery) Premiere: Monday, Sept. 2 at 9 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+.

Synopsis: "On this season of HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP, host John Henson is the caretaker of a haunted hotel and will be welcoming the competitors to an eight-week stay, unless their baked goods fail to impress the judges, in which case they will have to "check out" and take the elevator to the mysterious 13th floor from which guests never return. Judges Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall and Zac Young determine whose devilishly delicious desserts earn the title of Halloween Baking Champion and an all-expense trip to the 10 most haunted hotels in America. (Eight episodes including six one-hour episodes and two super-sized, two-hour episodes)."

'Ghost Adventures' - New Season/Devil's Den (Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery) Fans will be getting a double dose of Ghost Adventures this fall. On Thursday, Sept. 15, a new season of Ghost Adventures will premiere on Travel Channel and begin streaming on discovery+. Per the official synopsis, in the new season, "Paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley continue their terrifying travels to haunted destinations in a brand-new season of GHOST ADVENTURES, where they meet with locals, eyewitnesses and experts in an attempt to piece together the haunted history of each site. They then begin their "lockdown" investigation, using the latest scientific gadgets and technology in an effort to obtain physical evidence of the paranormal and uncover the truth behind each haunted mystery." Then on Thursday, Sept. 29, Travel Channel and discovery+ will air a new Ghost Adventure's special, Devil's Den. The official synopsis for the two-hour special reads, "Considered the most haunted doll in the world, Robert the Doll lives behind glass in a museum in Key West, Florida, where every year thousands of visitors who fail to follow his rules find themselves cursed. Victims have experienced illness, injury, accidents and even death. But what makes Robert curse his victims? What evil entity lives inside this doll? This latest Shock Docs installment explores the true origin of Robert the Doll, uncovers the story of Robert's first owners in 1905, and seeks to find out why this doll is so nefarious."

'Halloween Wars' - New Season (Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery) Premiere: Sunday, Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network and streaming on discovery+.

Synopsis: "Paranormal investigator Zak Bagans (Ghost Adventures) is back to inspire another terrifyingly epic season of HALLOWEEN WARS! Nine teams of cake, sugar and pumpkin artists unite to prove their skills are scary good ... and the results will be frightening. This time, Bagans is introducing the teams to some of the most haunted places in the world to inspire frighteningly fun and edible Halloween creations that scare even host Eddie Jackson and judges Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira. At stake is the title of Halloween Wars Champion and a trip to one of the most beautiful and haunted cities in the world – Paris, France. (Eight one-hour episodes)."

'Haunted Scotland' - New Season Premiere: Friday, Sept. 23 with three-episode binge on discovery+

Synopsis: "In HAUNTED SCOTLAND, renowned American medium Chris Fleming and Scotland's Gail Porter lead an expert paranormal team to investigate the chilling crimes, supernatural sightings and terrifying stories across one of the most haunted countries on earth: Scotland. With exclusive access to places where a film crew has never been allowed before, they will try to make contact with the spirits to explain the paranormal mysteries that have haunted Scotland's most iconic landmarks for centuries. (10 one-hour episodes)."

Outrageous Pumpkins - New Season (Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery) Premiere: Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on Food Network and streaming on discovery+.

Synopsis: "Seven fierce pumpkin carvers descend onto the pumpkin patch, determined to make Halloween history as they compete for the title of Outrageous Pumpkins Champion. Over the course of four grueling weeks, OUTRAGEOUS PUMPKINS host Sunny Anderson puts the carvers' skills to the ultimate test as they face hair-raising challenges and build eye-popping pumpkin creations. In the end, judges Terri Hardin and Paul Dever will determine which carver will be the Outrageous Pumpkins Champion and take home the Outrageous Pumpkin Prize Belt. (Four one-hour episodes)."

'Halloween Cookie Challenge' - New Season (Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery) Premiere: Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on Food Network and streaming on discovery+.

Synopsis: "Rosanna Pansino and Jet Tila host the all-new HALLOWEEN COOKIE CHALLENGE, where in each episode, five crafty bakers compete to deliver on the ultimate treat and prove their cookie-making skills by decorating decadent and show-stopping Halloween cookie creations for the ultimate prize: the title of Halloween Cookie Champion! (Six one-hour episodes)."

'Shock Doc - The Curse of Robert the Doll/Ghosts of Flight 101' - New Special (Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery) Shock Doc will be returning this fall with two all-new specials. On Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m., "The Curse of Robert the Doll premeires on Trabel Channel and streams on discovery+. The special centers on Robert the Doll, "Considered the most haunted doll in the world, Robert the Doll lives behind glass in a museum in Key West, Florida, where every year thousands of visitors who fail to follow his rules find themselves cursed. Victims have experienced illness, injury, accidents and even death. But what makes Robert curse his victims? What evil entity lives inside this doll? This latest Shock Docs installment explores the true origin of Robert the Doll, uncovers the story of Robert's first owners in 1905, and seeks to find out why this doll is so nefarious. (Two-hour special)." On Friday, Oct. 28, the special "Ghosts of Flight 101" drops on Travel Channel and discovery+. Per the synopsis, "it is one of the greatest supernatural mysteries in U.S. history. On December 29, 1972, Eastern Airlines Flight 401 crashed into the Florida Everglades, killing over 100 souls. Soon after, ghosts from Flight 401 began to haunt the land and other airplanes. In the all-new Shock Doc special GHOSTS OF FLIGHT 401, for the first time ever and on the 50th anniversary of the crash, paranormal investigator Steve Shippy and psychic medium Cindy Kaza will attempt to make contact with the ghosts of Flight 401 and find out the horrifying truth about what really happened that fateful night. (Two-hour special)."

'Eli Roth Presents: My Possessed Pet' - New Series (Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery) Premiere: Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+.

Synopsis: "Few things are more profound than the quiet bond between a person and their pet. But what if an evil presence takes hold of the animal and uses the trusted companion to get to us? ELI ROTH PRESENTS: MY POSSESSED PET explores the true, terrifying tales of what happens when evil spirits, curses and demons take over family pets and turn them against their terrified owners. Each episode will follow the chilling and deeply personal story of someone who has had their profound and loving relationship ripped apart by supernatural forces beyond their control. (Four one-hour episodes)."

'Ghost Hunters' - New Season (Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery) Premiere: Saturday, Oct. 1 at 9p.m. ET on Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+.

Synopsis: "The renowned TAPS team is back with a new season of the paranormal show that started it all. Original GHOST HUNTERS members Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango, along with Shari DeBenedetti, revisit their most chilling cases and investigate disturbing new hauntings inside mansions, businesses, historic sites and more. Armed with state-of-the-art technology, their proven methodology and a few special guest investigators, TAPS tackle disturbing paranormal activity head-on, leaving no stone unturned to reach the dead among the living. (Eight one-hour episodes)."

'Jack Osbournes' Haunted Homecoming' - New Series (Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery) Premiere: Begins streaming on discovery+ on Sunday, Oct. 2

Synopsis: "Jack Osbourne returns to the United Kingdom to revisit his childhood home and past haunts in the county of Buckinghamshire – a notorious paranormal hotspot – seeking the dark truth behind terrifying, unexplained mysteries and experiences he had there as a young boy. On his journey, Osbourne makes stops at the family home where he spent his formative years, a local theater and ancient pub, and Missenden Abbey, a notoriously haunted locale that was the scene of regular childhood school trips. (Three one-hour episodes)."

'Ghost Brothers: Lights Out' - New Season (Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery) Premiere: begins streaming on discovery+ on Friday, Oct. 7

Synopsis: "The Ghost Brothers – Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey – flip the switch on paranormal lore by shining their own light on its darkest secrets in the second season of GHOST BROTHERS: LIGHTS OUT. The dopest brothers on camera hunting ghosts, these candid and unorthodox paranormal investigators explore iconic haunted hotspots to find out if the legends are really true and if these places are still plagued by the horror of the events that occurred there. They are ready to expose the haunted holdouts hanging around these locations with unconventional experiments. (Eight one-hour episodes)."

'Kids Baking Championship: Trick or Treat' - New Season Premiere: Monday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on Food Network and streaming on discovery+.

Synopsis: "In KIDS BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP: TRICK OR EAT, four fan-favorite bakers from last season dare to return to a kitchen that has been transformed into a spooky Halloween haunt. Duff Goldman and Maneet Chauhan challenge them to create a "Halloween Mask Pie" using ingredients the bakers collect by trick-or-treating. But beware, there is a sudden, shocking twist. What isn't scary is the impressive $10,000 prize package of baking tools and equipment that goes to the best pie-maker. (One-hour special)."

'Urban Legend' - New Series Premiere: Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on Travel Channel and streaming on discovery+.

Synopsis: "This nightmarish anthology series, under the creative guidance of master of horror Eli Roth, showcases classic urban legends as you've never seen them before. Based on widely shared "true" stories that happened to a friend of a friend ... of a friend, each episode of URBAN LEGEND is a mini-horror film cinematically crafted to deliver a hyper-suspenseful and tension-fueled experience. Featuring lurking psychopaths, murderous mysteries, creepy creatures and twisting tales, these disturbing legends prey on our most deeply embedded fears to shock and terrify. (Eight one-hour episodes)."