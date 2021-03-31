Josh Gates Returns for Epic Discovery Channel Nights With New Adventures, Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek

Explorer and talk show host Josh Gates is gearing up to get back in the game for some heart-pounding new adventures on the Discovery Channel. The network's Adventure Wednesday lineup returns to Discovery and discovery+ with all-new episodes of Josh Gates Tonight and Expedition X on April 14, PopCulture can announce alongside a hilarious exclusive sneak peek of what's to come this season.

Beginning Wednesday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET, join Gates as he sets off his first adventure since lockdown began to join scientist Phil Torres and paranormal researcher Jessica Chobot in the season premiere of Expedition X. Then, at 10 p.m. ET, Gates welcomes celebrity guests, newsmakers, and experts such as Christopher Lloyd, Kevin Bacon, Craig Robinson, Gabriel Iglesias, Haley Joel Osment, Giancarlo Esposito and Larry the Cable Guy to his expedition headquarters for the talk show Josh Gates Tonight.

This season of Expedition X promises to be one of the most thrilling yet, as Gates, Torres and Chobot head off to hunt the legendary Beast of Bray Road across rural Wisconsin. Throughout this season, Torres and Chobot will continue to investigate head-on some of the strangest myths and mysteries from around the country, heading off the coast of California to explore the waters surrounding "UFO Island" or chasing down the legend of a seven-foot humanoid creature hiding in Ape Canyon. They'll even be taking on the spirit world, ghost hunting on an abandoned canal rumored to be haunted by soldiers killed in the Civil War.

Using their expertise, cutting-edge, high-tech equipment and the help of eyewitnesses and experts, the team is confident they can track down the truth and shed new light on the stories that have fascinated people for decades. Gates has some wild adventures all his own up his sleeve as well, showing off Wednesday nights as he attends a race car academy, becomes a Hollywood stunt man for a day and even goes ghost hunting with Jack Osbourne. Don't miss the return of Expedition X and Josh Gates Tonight, kicking off Adventure Wednesdays on April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery and discovery+.

Josh Gates Tonight and Expedition X are produced for Discovery Channel by Ping Pong Productions. For Ping Pong Productions, executive producers are Brad Kuhlman, Casey Brumels and Josh Gates. For Josh Gates Tonight, executive producer is Matthew Meltzer. For Expedition X, Bill Hochauser and Evan Goldstein are co-executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Michael Gara is executive producer and associate producer is Olivia Ghersen.