'Ghost Hunters' Experience Weirdly Chilling Phenomena in Exclusive Sneak Peek Clip at Season 15 Premiere

The Ghost Hunters Season 15 premiere is coming up this weekend and in an exclusive sneak peek clip for PopCulture.com, we see the hunters experience some weirdly chilling phenomena. In the Season 15 premiere, titled "Keeper of the Light," the Atlantic Paranormal Society reunites with Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Kris Williams in the Florida panhandle, where a new exhibition is stirring up paranormal activity at the Pensacola Lighthouse. Unfortunately, the concerned and tense staff wants to ensure visitors won't be harmed by the unsettled spirits.

In the sneak peek ahead of Saturday, Oct. 1's new episode, paranormal investigators Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango explore an area known as the Bloody Bedroom. Gonsalves pulls out an ionizer, which will remove all the negative ions from the air and hopefully reveal some paranormal activity, which seems to work. The two men suddenly notice a scent that seems to be stronger in some areas of the room. "I don't usually put too much into phantom smell, but it's strange man," Tango says to which Gonsalves replies, "It keeps coming and going." Letting any possible spirits know that they are aware of what's happening, Tango added, "If that's you trying to get our attention, you have our attention." Fans can watch the full creepy clip above.

Get ready for more awesomeness starting this Saturday night at 9/8c on Travel Channel! 🙌#GhostHunters #Ghostober @discoveryplus pic.twitter.com/4eF1CkCyqe — Trvl Channel (@travelchannel) September 26, 2022

In an official logline of Ghost Hunters Season 15, the Travel Channel explains how the renowned TAPS team is back together for the season opener, for the show that pioneered the paranormal reality TV genre. Original Ghost Hunters members Jason Hawes, Gonsalves and Tango, along with Shari DeBenedetti, revisit their most chilling cases and investigate disturbing new hauntings inside mansions, businesses, historic sites and more. Armed with state-of-the-art technology, their proven methodology and a few special guest investigators, TAPS tackle disturbing paranormal activity head-on, leaving no stone unturned to reach the dead among the living.

The Ghost Hunters crew were also in Hanford, California recently — according to The Hanford Sentinel — filming at a local landmark called The Bastille, which is said to be haunted. "Everybody in town seems to have some sort of experience, whether it's walking by and seeing someone in the window or working in that building at some point and experiencing things. It's always great to hear all those stories," said Jason Hawes, co-founder of TAPS. The new season of Ghost Hunters premieres Saturday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel and Streaming on discovery+.