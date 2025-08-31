Estranged Bravo Couple ‘Going to War’ Over Financial Woes Amid Divorce

The divorce between PK and Dorit Kemsley is not getting any more amicable. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills staples are now reportedly in an all out financial war.

Their already messy divorce has included allegations of alcoholism and custody issues. PK has claimed Dorit puts on for the show, blaming reality television and her need to control a narrative for much of their marital strife.

According to In Touch, they are at risk of losing their $8 million home due to tax debts. “They’ve been very secretive about it, but clearly money issues have been plaguing them for some time. And now they are going to war with each other over money,” an insider said. “Dorit is requesting financial support, despite being a full-time Bravo star, and he’s hit back and is trying to get a piece of her TV earnings.”

The source adds, “They are both insisting they’re the ones in the right, and digging in their heels. Now, their lawyers will have to fight it out, and no doubt their bills will be astronomical, which is only going to lead to more money stress. But Dorit and PK don’t seem to care, all they care about is winning.”

Now, things have gotten worse due to their respective dating lives. “Things have gotten really nasty between them [because] PK is dating a woman who attended their wedding, which is not going over well with Dorit,” the insider added. “And now Dorit is talking about getting back at him for it. It’s all so toxic.”

In April, Dorit filed for the dissolution of her marriage to the English businessman, 57, after 10 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” In divorce documents, she asked a court to award her sole legal and physical custody of their children, son Jagger, 11, and daughter Phoenix, 9, as well as spousal support, PEOPLE reports.