Emma Slater Pens Emotional Note to 'Best Partner' Mauricio Umansky Following 'DWTS' Elimination

Dancing With the Stars pro Emma Slater is sending love to her "best partner" Mauricio Umansky following the duo's surprising elimination during Tuesday evening's Halloween-themed Monster Night. Sharing moments from throughout her Dancing With the Stars journey with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills husband on Instagram Wednesday, Slater went on to gush about working with Umansky.

"To the best partner I could have asked for. [Mauricio] what a journey we have had! How much fun was that!!!!!!!" she began. "Wow I'm so proud of you and I'm proud of what we achieved. I loved every minute of dancing with you, and teaching you, our rehearsals would go so fast. You're such an incredible learner!!" Slater praised Umansky's improvement on the show as a "testament" to his hard work during rehearsals, teasing, "I loved secretly watching you practice by yourself when you thought no one is watching, you even got better at dancing without me!!"

She continued on to thank the real estate agent for "all that you've done for me, for being the greatest friend, for all the amazing conversations we had, for making me feel like I knew you after three days!!" Slater expressed her gratitude for Umansky's "kindness, warmth and genuine care," thanking him for "being there for" her.

The pro dancer concluded her message to her partner writing, "I'm very blessed to have met you and to now call you one of my greatest friends. You are an amazing person truly. Ahhhhh I'm just so happy we got to have our season!!! Cant wait to dance again with you [Mauricio]! I hope you are so proud of yourself partner." In an aside to all the remaining couples, Slater wrapped up her caption by sending her congratulations. "So freaking proud of you all and you know I'll be the loudest voice in the room cheering for you guys next week!!!! " she wrote. "So happy for my friends."

Umansky and Slater danced the Argentine tango to "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell during Tuesday's Monster Night, earning a 31 out of 40 from the judges in addition to two extra points earned during the dance marathon later that night. Despite not coming in at the bottom of the leaderboard, Umansky and Slater found themselves in danger of being eliminated alongside Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold as well as Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber.

Ultimately, it was Slater and Umansky who were sent packing, but the two took it in stride, with the Bravo star calling his time on Dancing With the Stars "an incredible journey." Asked about their partnership, Slater answered, "It's been amazing. It's been a true blessing at a time when it feels like it really meant a lot to us."