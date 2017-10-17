‘DWTS’ Fans Notice Tension in Vanessa Lachey’s Latest Dance

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy are still strutting their stuff on Dancing With the Stars, despite ongoing rumors of friction between them.

On Monday night’s Disney-themed episode, the pair danced a waltz to Un Jour Mon Prince Viendra,” a French translation of Snow White‘s “Someday My Prince Will Come.”

While the couple scored all 8s, giving them a score of 24, but fans took note of another less-positive aspect of the performance.

Several of the DWTS faithful noticed visible tension between the two dancers, or at least something being “off” between them.

“Their relationship is strained,” one fan wrote. “Don’t think they’ll make it. So much potential but they aren’t gelling. Sad because I thought they could be real contenders”

Another added, “Something was [definitely] off [with] Vanessa Lachey. Still a good dance but she wasn’t her bubbly self and she couldn’t have forced that smile any more afterwards.”

We felt like we were transported to the world of Snow White! So beautiful 😍 #TeamBabiesAndBallroom #DisneyNight #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Oct 16, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.