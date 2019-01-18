‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Confesses Some of Her Former Partners Have Tried to ‘Hook up’ With Her

Pro dancer Sharna Burgess admits that some of her past Dancing With the Stars partners have tried to put the moves on her — all in vain, of course.

Burgess told her reigning season 27 co-champion, Bobby Bones, that while she has had perfectly friendly relationships with some of her past dance partners, she’s had to put others in their place.

“I’ve torn some of the guys to pieces, especially when they come in with an ego and they’re there for all the wrong reasons and they think they’re going to get something from me that they’re not,” the 33-year-old said on Tuesday’s episode of The Bobby Bones Show.

“Like, hook up with you?” Bones, 38, asked.

“Yeah,” the Australian dancer answered. “Absolutely … Oh, it’s so bad. And then they get this attitude, ’cause they’re so used to getting whatever they want. And so, here I walk in, and I just tear them down to pieces about everything that I think of ’em and why I absolutely wouldn’t go there.”

She said at that point, she gives her partners a choice: “We can either compete and we can be great or you can, you know, run away with your tail between your legs because you didn’t get what you wanted.”

Ever the professional, Burgess didn’t name any of the men in question, although she did recall one particular contestant who irked her.

“I’ve lost it at an athlete … and we ended up being fine, but I had to lose it at one of the athletes I danced with to put him in line,” she said. “I told him the most insane things to get through to him about what I thought about him as human being at that point and what he was doing to everyone else around him.”

She made sure to add that she would “never” lose her cool on camera “because I don’t want it to be about that.”

“It took a couple of weeks, but eventually he came around. It was really bad,” she concluded.

In an Instagram Live Q&A earlier this month, Burgess revealed that she’s “not speaking” to multiple former partners.

When one of her Instagram followers asked, “Do you keep in touch with your celebrity partners?” she responded, “Some, not all. Go on…guess who I DON’T speak to.”

Burgess’ first celebrity partner was Andy Dick, followed by NFL player Keyshawn Johnson, figure skater Charlie White, talk show host Tavis Smiley, Army veteran Noah Galloway, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, race car driver James Hinchcliffe, bull rider Bonner Bolton, basketball coach Derek Fisher, Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, and most recently Bones.

She called Bones, who helped her win her first-ever mirrorball trophy, “one of my favorite humans, a best friend, family, and a mentor for me. I’m so invested in his happiness and success. I also know how much he just cringed reading this. he isn’t good at receiving love and praise … but he deserves it all the time.”