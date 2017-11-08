‘DWTS’ Fans Are Not Happy With This Week’s Opening Number

Dancing With the Stars headed to the movies for this week’s episode, and fans are already divided over the show’s opening number.

The DWTS cast, led by Valentin Chmerkovskiy, kicked off the show with a tribute to old-time Hollywood. It showed the dancer going into a meeting with Hollywood big-wigs, and then other aspects of the production were shown with full choreography, of course.

However, fans were not too thrilled with the theme in light of recent events.

Scroll through to see why fans were so up in arms.

Hate for Hollywood

A lot of the hate stemmed from the recent allegations levied at Harvey Weinstein. Many see Weinstein as the perfect example as to why show business is corrupt and immoral, and they didn’t like that DWTS was glorifying Hollywood.

Some especially took note of the quick audition vignette where female dancers “auditioned” for a dancer in the role as a producer.

“Not the best timing for this theme,” Josie Field wrote.

Disapproval

Taking the cultural politics out of it, many of the DWTS faithful were just bored with the routine.

Its hokey vibe and emphasize on old-time cheesiness was just bland to many viewers.

Many described the number as “boring,” “weird” and a “waste of time.”

Acclaim

However, a large portion of the viewership didn’t get bogged down in the politics and enjoyed the number.

They thought it was in line with the fun style DWTS typically takes, and claimed it was one of the show’s best.

One fan wrote, “This opening number is absolutely incredible!! The best one yet!”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.