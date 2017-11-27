Here’s What’s Airing Instead of ‘DWTS’ on Monday Night

Dancing With the Stars wrapped up its 25th season on Tuesday night, so there’s now a vacancy in the show’s normal Monday night time slot.

This Monday sees the typical two-hour slot being filled by CMA Country Christmas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The special will feature Christmas selection performed by country artists such as: Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Kelsea Ballerini, Dustin Lynch, Trisha Yearwood, Chris Young, CeCe Winans, CB30 and Dan + Shay.

The show, filmed at the the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, will be hosted by Reba McEntire, who will also perform a selection from her new holiday album My Kind of Christmas.

After this week, The Great Christmas Light Fight will take over the time slot.

DWTS fans will have to wait until the spring to get their dancing fix. The show will air a special, shortened athletes season in the spring.

Photo Credit: Getty / Eric McCandless