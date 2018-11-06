‘Dancing With the Stars’: More Details Emerge About Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten’s Relationship

Dancing With The Stars duo Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten’s romantic relationship reportedly blossomed on the show after she split from her boyfriend before she headed out to Los Angeles.

Before joining DWTS, the 21-year-old Ren was dating Sky Bear for several months and lived in Hawaii together, The Blast reported last month. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Rookie of the Year moved to Los Angeles to film DWTS, and has reportedly liked being there so much she decided to move there and ended her relationship with Bear.

Meanwhile, Ren’s chemistry with Bersten on the DWTS dance floor has been so unavoidable that the judges have referenced it several times. Then, during her pre-dance confessional during last week’s Halloween episode, Ren admitted she is “developing feelings” for Bersten, 24.

On this week’s episode, Ren and Bersten kissed during their pre-dance video.

“Last week, some things were said. I’m in a place where, we worked so hard for this amazing journey together, and I’m afraid I will mess that up in some way. But I’ve never had an experience like this,” Bersten said in the clip. “It’s so easy to just hang out with you and have fun and not worry about everything else. I know that you put yourself out there last weekend, and I do have feelings for you. And I really feel like I am falling for you.”

Ren said she was embarrassed after opening up last week, but “now that we had this talk this week, I feel really good that everything’s out in the open.”

Sources told The Blast Monday that Bersten has been a “source of strength” for Ren while she gets acclimated to living in Los Angeles. The site also reported that they have been seen kissing in their dance studio’s parking lot.

Before joining DWTS, Ren was an Instagram star, which led her to modelling for Sports Illustrated and other magazines. She has 12.8 million followers on Instagram alone.

Despite her huge following, Ren has tried to keep her Instagram page authentic, which is why you will not see product endorsements.

“Any of the typical offers have all come to me, whether it’s a product for tea, or teeth whitening, or weight loss. And these brands have a lot of money. But [paid posts are] the complete opposite of what I’m trying to do,” she told Elle in 2017.

However, she has done campaigns for Calvin Klein, Express, Mario Testino and L’Oreal.

“I just want this to be real. That’s my whole thing,” she told Elle. “If you’re an influencer and that moment is not real for you, then what’s the point of it?”

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

