‘DWTS’: The Internet Reacts to Lindsey Stirling Dancing Despite Her Injury

Musician Lindsey Stirling defied the odds and appeared on Monday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars despite being injured.

Last week during dress rehearsal, Stirling displaced a rib. This week while rehearsing, she irritated the injury and had to go to an urgent care clinic.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She and pro partner Mark Ballas danced a challenging Paso Doblé to one of her own songs, “Roundtable Rival,” this week and fans were in awe.

Viewers took to Twitter to expresses their sympathies and point out how Stirling’s pain was visible.

Visible Pain

Many viewers could tell that Stirling was uncomfortable during her routine.

She was somewhat stiff and had to carefully make her movements not to make her injury worse.

“She looks amazing, but she doesn’t seem herself,” one fan wrote. “She looks like she’s in so much pain.”

She looks amazing, but she doesn’t seem herself. She looks like she’s in so much pain…. #dwts — Jenn (@jenn_loves_rob) October 31, 2017

You can really notice the stiffness in movements because of her ribs #DWTS — Leah-Marie (@__Leah__Marie__) October 31, 2017

mark and lindsey’s paso ???? yaass, i’m so sad seeing her in so much pain ? #dwts — mica. ?? (@micavaldes) October 31, 2017

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Admiration

Despite some stiffness, Stirling was still lauded for the routine and received all 9s for the effort.

The injury made her outstanding showing much more impressive

“Damn. I can’t believe Lindsey Stirling danced through that pain,” one fan wrote. “That Paso Doblé was intense. What a warrior.”

Lindsey just did THAT with a rib injury. Amazing ?? #DWTS — Erica (@lilsushigirl) October 31, 2017

injuries are nothing to mess around with. it says a lot about lindsey’s commitment and drive that she is pushing through tonight.#DWTS — sam (@alanbabesten) October 31, 2017

Displaced rib yet @LindseyStirling KILLED THAT PASO DOBLE ?????? #DWTS — Karan (@KaranC96) October 31, 2017

Damn. I can’t believe Lindsey Stirling danced through that pain. That paso doble was intense. What a warrior. #Dwts — Nadia (@nad1223) October 31, 2017

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.