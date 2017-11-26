‘DWTS’ Winner Lindsay Arnold Used the Mirrorball Trophy as a Thanksgiving Centerpiece

Dancing With the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold took home the show’s Mirrorball trophy on Tuesday night, and she’s been putting it to good use.

Arnold, who was partnered with Jordan Fisher, shared the below video on social media that shows how she showed off the award at her family’s Thanksgiving feast.

As her family fills their plates, the Mirrorball is sitting in middle of the table as a centerpiece.

It’s a flashy statement, but one that her family seems to be proud of.

Arnold had joked about putting the trophy on the Thanksgiving table, but it seems like she followed up on that idea.

“This is going to be right next to the turkey,” she told Extra.

