‘DWTS’ Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber React to Gene Simmons ‘Steamy’ Comment

While Dancing With the Stars sent two more celebrities home for Hair Metal Night, viewers couldn’t stop booing Gene Simmons. The KISS bassist and co-lead singer served as a guest judge and he was giving low scores but also giving some pretty inappropriate comments. When it was time to judge The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber for their paso doble to “The Final Couple by Europe, Simmons called them a “steamy couple.” Additionally, he only gave them a 7/10, while the other judges gave them an eight. Luckily, they didn’t seem to mind.

“Listen, he’s an icon. It’s rock n’ roll night. It’s Hair Metal Night,” Farber told Us Weekly. “And if you think icon, which icon would you think is bigger than Gene Simmons? No one. So to have him say that – I’ll take anything he says.” Tran echoed her partner’s comments, saying, “I’ll take anything he says. Listen, I don’t listen to heavy metal, whatever that is. But I know Gene Simmons and that’s just how amazing he is.”

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Hair Metal Night” (Disney/Eric McCandless) GENE SIMMONS, BRUNO TONIOLI

Following Tran’s outcome on The Bachelorette, many fans have been loving her chemistry with Farber and think they are the perfect couple. Or at least, dance couple, as it’s just what Tran needed. They’ve certainly become fan-favorites already, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they made it far, especially with all of their fun TikToks. It does seem like they’re just having fun and hoping to make it to the next week and not letting some comments get to them.

Meanwhile, Tran and Farber are not the only ones who had comments for the rock legend after Hair Metal Night. The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Traitors star Phaedra Parks called Simmons a “ding-a-ling” for giving her and partner Val Chmerkovskiy a mere 5/10 for their paso doble to Bon Jovi’s “You Give Love a Bad Name.” Parks also quipped, “I figure he didn’t like short Black women.” Luckily, both couples made it through to next week’s Dedication Night, as the double elimination sent home beloved actors Reginald VelJohnson and his partner Emma Slater, as well as Eric Roberts and his partner Britt Stewart.

Also still in the competition in the hopes of taking home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy are Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, NBC champion Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach, Zombies and Pretty Little Liars star Chandler Kinney, Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher, Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko, and Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold. New episodes air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.