'DWTS': Jeannie Mai Steals Bruno Tonoli's Score Card Amid Elation for Receiving High Score
Jeannie Mai couldn't contain her excitement after receiving her highest score to date on Dancing With the Stars. Following her and partner Brandon Armstrong's performance to "Married Life" from the popular Pixar film, Up, Mai was building up her elation as the first two scores from Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough were each 7s but reached a high when Bruno Tonioli flipped over his card to reveal an 8. After seeing that score, Mai let out a scream before running over to Mai and grabbing the card, even asking if she could keep it to remember the moment. After the routine, the pair's score of 22 was the highest after the first six dances.
Prior to Disney Night, Mai's first two performances each resulted in a combined 18 score. The television host entered the competition with not much knowledge of the dancing world, telling People that she had never ballroom danced before and her experiences dancing before were limited to "electric slides at wedding to dancing on top of a couple of speakers at bachelorette parties and raves." Despite the inexperience, it appears Mai has been a quick learner just three weeks into the competition.
Here are some of the most notable reactions from viewers after watching Mai's outburst of emotions after netting her highest score to date.
prevnext
That was a beautiful dance @jeanniemai & Brandon. You definitely deserved that 8 way to go #TeamDreamOfJeannie #DWTS pic.twitter.com/lYNZ7ZX5Ge— Maria Gamerota (@Ria_Gam03) September 29, 2020
prevnext
Yes @jeanniemai you take that 8 away from @BrunoTonioli!!! 🤣🤣🤣 you did an amazing job!! Gave me chills!! #DWTS #DisneyNight #TeamDreamOfJeannie pic.twitter.com/aH0E8jMggP— Austin Cooley (@AustinBC97) September 29, 2020
prevnext
If I didn’t cry when @jeanniemai got that 8— Brigitte E. Martin (@BrigBeaves) September 29, 2020
prevnext
I love @jeanniemai on #DWTS. Her partnership with Brandon is fantastic and their dance tonight to Up’s opening song was so lovely. pic.twitter.com/48YUMke3KZ— Noelle Parsons (@smileynoelle) September 29, 2020
prevnext
@jeanniemai & @brandonkstrong were SO GREAT tonight!!! @DancingABC #DisneyNight— Brenda (@brenders_e) September 29, 2020
prevnext
@BrunoTonioli giving @jeanniemai an 8 made my night! Loved this one 💛 #TeamDreamOfJeannie— IG: Lorie956 (@misslorielopez) September 29, 2020
prev
Well done!! @jeanniemai 👏🏾💖 You are hilarious as ever!! 🤣🤣🤣 #DWTS— PiscesinVA 🌺🍒❤️ (@pisces006) September 29, 2020