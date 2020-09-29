'DWTS' Fans Still Missing Tom Bergeron During Tyra Banks' Disney Week Episode

Television fans do not like change, even when it comes to Dancing With the Stars. The show's 29th season is three weeks in, and fans are still frustrated about Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews leaving and being replaced by Tyra Banks. ABC dropped Bergeron and Andrews to take the show in a different creative direction, although the show's format has been relatively unchanged since Banks came on as an executive producer.

Banks' performance has not been without its critics. Her second episode was filled with several mistakes, which she acknowledged in a TikTok video after the broadcast. "Tonight I hosted the second episode of Dancing with the Stars ... and yeah, it wasn't perfect," the former America's Got Talent host said. "Yeah, I had a lot of fun but I messed up, I said the wrong words, but I kept, kept going." Banks later compared her performance to Skai Jackson, whose Week 2 performance earned a low score from the judges. She planned to keep moving and work on getting better. "Forgive yourself when you mess up and keep going," Banks said.

Meanwhile, Bergeron is living his best life. Hours before DWTS Week 3, former competitor Leah Remini shared a photo with Bergeron. The two were enjoying drinks together. "What made me smile today? Day drinking with a good friend," Remini wrote. Andrews has been busy at Fox Sports, with the 2020 NFL season already underway.

Before the season kicked off, Banks assured fans she would not try to change everything on the show, since she was also made an executive producer. "Dancing with the Stars is one of the biggest shows on TV, with a huge audience, and I really respect that," Banks told PEOPLE. "I can't come in with a battering ram and try to change everything. That would be a bad business decision and dumb leadership. So I'm not doing that."