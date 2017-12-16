‘DWTS’ Pro Shares First Images from ‘Property Brother’ Drew Scott’s Wedding Rehearsal

HGTV personality Drew Scott and his fiancée Linda Phan are getting a little help for their big day from his former season 25 Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater and her fiancé, Sasha Farber.

In eager excitement for their spring 2018 wedding, the Property Brothers star and his bride-to-be teamed up with the professional dancers, who are helping them take the right steps for their first dance.

On Thursday, Slater took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots from Scott and Phan’s private dance lessons and from the looks of it, they had a lot of fun at their rehearsal for the honorary dance.

“Look who’s learning their wedding dance!!” Slater wrote. “This day was hysterical! I gotta say, even though Drew has had some incredible dance training, [Linda Phan] I think you might have picked this up quicker!!! Me and [Sasha Farber] had a blast!”

Slater’s post comes just a day after Phan, 29, shared a sentimental message to her future husband, Scott, 39.

“A year ago, I said yes to forever,” she wrote on her Instagram. “Forever kind. Forever feeding our curious minds. Forever carving laugh lines on our faces. And dates where we meet about how to make the world a better place. Forever kicking your butt in my choice of board games. Forever bike riding in the rain, drying off and then doing it all over again.”

She continued: “Forever jumping into foam pits from such great heights. Forever trying something new with all our might. Forever and ever anywhere, nowhere and everywhere with you.”

Footage from the rehearsal will appear on the HGTV series, Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House, set to air Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. EST.

Photo credit: Instagram / @theemmaslater