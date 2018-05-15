‘DWTS’ Elimination Sends Home 3 Athletes

The third week of Dancing With the Stars’ athletes ended with not one, but three couples being sent home.

After the fan votes and judges’ scores were tallied, Jennie Finch Daigle, Chris Mazdzer and Mirai Nagasu were eliminated from the competition. Daigle was partnered with Keo Motsepe, Mazder was partnered with Witney Carson, and Nagasu was partnered with Alan Bersten.

The couples were judged based off Monday night’s dances. Votes and judges’ scores were tallied throughout the evening with these two couples going home at the end of the night.

Johnny Damon and Jamie Anderson were the first stars to be sent home from the competition this season. Damon was partnered with Emma Slater, and Anderson was partnered with Artem Chigvintsev.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Arike Ogunbowale were eliminated in the second week of the competition. Lindsay Arnold was partnered with Abdul-Jabbar, and Gleb Savchenko was partnered with Ogunbowale.

This abbreviated season is only four weeks long, with eliminations occurring each week. This means the eliminated celebs will be joined by more of their competitors very soon.

The remaining celebrities are Tonya Harding, Josh Norman and Adam Rippon.

The season 26 finals will air on May 21 and will only last hour, as opposed to the usual two-hour format.

Fans of the eliminated competitors were not too pleased with the results, as always.

Mirai was cheated and Im pissed. She deserved better! #DWTS — Gabbi ♡ (@Gambollshroud) May 15, 2018

In particular, fans of Nagasu were very vocal about her elimination. They thought the figure skater deserved to be in the finals over the others.

“Mirai was cheated, and I’m pissed,” one fan wrote. “She deserved better!”

Many expressed anger at Harding, who many still do not forgive her for her part in the 1994 assault of Nancy Kerrigan.

the fact that a woman who inflicted, whether directly or indirectly, physical and emotional harm to a former competitor and was banned from her sport, is being allowed a platform to conjure sympathy for her fake sob story is disgusting, and to place #DWTS — niamh xox (@tripleaxeI) May 15, 2018

“The fact that a woman who inflicted, whether directly or indirectly, physical and emotional harm to a former competitor and was banned from her sport, is being allowed a platform to conjure sympathy for her fake sob story is disgusting,” one detractor wrote.

Some were also rallying fellow fans to fully support one of the other dancers to ensure that Harding did not take home the Mirror Ball trophy.

“I never do this, but I’m 100 percent backing Adam [and] Jenna to win DWTS,” one fan wrote. “LOVE my Sharna, but Adam is the best dancer. Don’t split your votes people, or Tonya gets in.”

I never do this, but I’m 100% backing Adam & Jenna to win #DWTS. LOVE my Sharna, but Adam is the best dancer. Don’t split your votes people, or Tonya gets in. — Auntie B (@b_auntie) May 15, 2018

This is the 26th season of the beloved reality dance competition. ABC has chosen to renew the show for a 27th season, which will air fall 2018. No contestants have been announced, but it is expected to resume the usual format, as opposed to the abbreviated format in place for season 26.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

