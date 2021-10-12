‘DWTS’: Cody Rigsby Brings ‘Powerline’ From ‘A Goofy Movie’ to Life With Wild Wig

Dancing With the Stars is doing things a bit differently for this year’s Disney night. Instead of having one night for the Disney-inspired routines, there will be two nights with one focused on the heroes and the other on villains. Not only did Monday night’s episode kick off Disney week, but it also featured Cody Rigsby’s return to the ballroom after both he and his partner, Cheryl Burke, tested positive for breakthrough cases of COVID-19. For their Disney routine, they took a page from A Goofy Movie, as Rigsby dressed up as the film’s famous rock star Powerline.

The Peloton instructor was the spitting image of Powerline, particularly thanks to his sky-high hairdo. Rigsby donned a yellow jumpsuit for his performance, but, still, it was his hair that captured much more attention. Thanks to a carefully crafted hairpiece, Rigsby was sporting a tall, pointy hairdo reminiscent of Powerline’s own look. Ahead of his performance, the DWTS competitor gave his fans a sneak peek at his look on Instagram. Alongside a photo of himself all dressed up as Powerline, he wrote, “Back in the ballroom. I’m living my childhood dream this evening on @disney night @dancingabc.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/CU5-yLbPNpZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

As he mentioned, this latest episode marked Rigsby’s return to the ballroom. Both he and Burke were forced to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. While there was much speculation about his future in the competition as a result of his positive test results, DWTS worked its magic to make sure that he could still perform a routine alongside his partner. Rigsby and Burke gave DWTS its first remote performance. The duo performed a jazz routine to Britney Spears’ “Gimme More” from their homes. Their routine earned them a score of 18 out of 30, which was the lowest of the night, much to fans’ dismay.

During an episode of her Pretty Messed Up podcast, Burke expressed how she felt about receiving such a low score, per PEOPLE. She explained, “We basically have only gotten sixes since we started Dancing with the Stars, which is fine, I get it, but I think what I was looking for was a little bit of acknowledgement of what we did in order to make this whole production work.” The professional dancer added, “You don’t have to talk about us getting COVID, we get it, we’re sick, but at the end of the day, just the amount of work and having to dance as two soloists as opposed to dancing together, when you can manipulate your partner’s body movement and the musicality.”