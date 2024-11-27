Danny Amandola Asks Julianne Hough a Flirty Question During ‘DWTS’ Finale

Julianne Hough had a tough question to answer from Dancing With the Stars Season 33 standout Danny Amendola during the finale. FOllowing the former NFL player and his partner Witney Carson’s Barbie-inspired freestyle on the Nov. 26 finale, the pair joined Julianne onstage to get their scores and all ended up on a bed prop, which was a nod to Ken’s (Ryan Gosling) Mojo Dojo Casa House from the 2023 Barbie movie.

“How is it dancing as Ken?” Julianne asked. Amendola quipped back, “I think the real question, Julianne, is why are you in my bed?” Witney looked away, saying, “Oh,” while Julianne flirted back, saying, “Oh, is that an invitation?” she said, before laughing. “Let’s get your scores!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The duo ultimately placed fifth in the season 33 finale. Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and pro partner Jenna Johnson took home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Graziadei admitted he was shocked by his win.

He said his fiancé Kelsey Anderson made him feel like a winner before the champions were even announced because of her pre-taped video. “She said I have got a leg up on her for [our wedding] dance,” he told TV Insider.

“I don’t even know how I felt [when we won],” Graziadei added of the shocking moment he was announced as the winner. “I honestly blacked out. I remember Jenna screaming really loud. I remember hugging her and Val coming in. This [trophy] is heavier than I thought it would be!”

Next up, Graziadei will be joining the crew on the DWTS Tour. In the meantime, he and Kelsey have settled into a new place in Los Angeles. They’re unsure if they’ll invite reality cameras to film their wedding.

“We’re both in the process of starting to figure it out and we both said what we want it to be for us,” he said. “So, however you want to take that. We’ll figure out what it is. But it’s going to be just for us and we’re going to make sure it’s something special that we can look back on.”