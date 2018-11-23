‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Celebrates Thanksgiving With ‘Newest Member of the Family’

Cheryl Burke is spending her Thanksgiving getting some serious auntie snuggles in with the “newest member of the family.”

The Dancing With the Stars pro shared a photo of herself cuddling up with an adorable baby Thursday, captioning the sweet photo, “Happy Thanksgiving! Enjoying spending it with the newest member of the family #babyfever #auntiecheryl”

Happy Thanksgiving! Enjoying spending it with the newest member of the family #babyfever #auntiecheryl pic.twitter.com/NQ9k5ERkxK — Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) November 23, 2018

It’s unclear who the little one’s parents are, but it’s clear Burke is enjoying spending time with her loved ones after a grueling Season 27 of the ABC show, where she and Fuller House actor Juan Pablo Di Pace were eliminated to the shock of fans after scoring two perfect 30s in the semi-finals.

The cutie could possibly be related to Burke’s fiancé, actor Matthew Lawrence, her followers speculated. The two got engaged in May on the dancer’s 34th birthday and are planning to get married in 2019, when they can squeeze planning into their busy schedules.

“We don’t plan on getting married until 2019,” she Us Weekly in October. “So just one thing for me, I’m really bad at multitasking.”

When Burke becomes a mom herself, she revealed to Us Weekly in September that she wouldn’t want her children to be involved in dance like she was.

“I definitely want to be a mom. I just don’t know about this dance world though. I don’t know if I want them involved in this,” she said. “It’s a lot of pressure, and they have to grow up way too fast. That’s what I did. I don’t want them to grow up fast, I want them to stay kids forever … they can be doctors, they can be lawyers, they’re not dancers. I can’t do it.”

For now, the two are working on co-habitating for the first time, which is even more complicated than usual due to Lawrence’s unusual choice of pets!

“Matt’s moved in now, but now he’s moving in his animals, because he has a lot of animals, so he’s been busy,” Burke added to the publication. “He’s building a zoo in my house for the animals. The tortoises just came over and the baby tortoises. The 25-foot-long iguana’s on its way. He’s building, like, a gated, cage. I come home sometimes at midnight, and he’s down there working … I’m marrying his iguana and his tortoises!”

