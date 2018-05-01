‘DWTS’: Arike Ogunbowale Criticized for Refusing to Wear High Heels

Arike Ogunbowale isn’t here for high heels — not even for Dancing With the Stars.

The University of Notre Dame women’s basketball player got mixed reviews when she eschewed the typical ballroom dancing wardrobe in favor of sparkling sneakers during her first dance with Gleb Savchenko on Monday’s season premiere.

“Who needs stinking heels?” host Tom Bergeron told her after the two put on an impressive performance, to which Ogunbowale replied, “Nobody, nobody.”

But judge Carrie Ann Inaba wasn’t here for the avant garde outfit choice.

“I want to see you in heels though,” she told the baller. “I’m going to put the challenge to you. You’re in Dancing With the Stars, you gotta do what we do here. You gotta put the heels on this week.”

Although Inaba said she would give Ogunbowale a “pass” this week for staying flat on her feet, many thought it was nonsense that she would be criticized on her footwear instead of her footwork.

“Anyone who can convince their pro to let them wear sneakers is my new best friend,” host Erin Andrews told her after the judges’ table. “I will try to help you out and convince Carrie Ann to let you wear sneakers as well next week.”

Fans were also urging the judge to ease up on social media.

I love that Arike wore sneakers! #DWTS — Kerry P (@KerrBearLib) May 1, 2018

@Arike_O is my spirit animal for not wearing heels in her dance and just generally being nervous about it. I’m with you, girl. #dwts — Skyler (@TheSky922) May 1, 2018

In the condensed four-week season, retired NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is partnered with pro Lindsay Arnold; MLB player Johnny Damon will dance with pro Emma Slater; Tonya Harding is heading to the ballroom with pro Sasha Farber; figure skater Mirai Nagasu is paired with pro Alan Bersten; figure skater Adam Rippon joins pro Jenna Johnson; snowboarder Jamie Anderson joins pro Artem Chigvintse; Olympic luger Chris Mazdzer will dance with pro Witney Carson; softball player Jennie Finch is paired with Keo Motsepe; NFL player Josh Norman will dance with Sharna Burgess.

