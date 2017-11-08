‘DWTS’ Alum Meryl Davis Weighs in on Maks Chmerkovskiy’s Drama With Vanessa Lachey

Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s former Dancing with the Stars partner Meryl Davis says there’s not necessarily anything wrong with the reported tension between the pro and his partner Vanessa Lachey this season.

Davis, an Olympic gold medalist figure skater, recalled winning the coveted Mirrorball alongside Chmerkovskiy and her skating partner Charlie White after a challenging Argentine tango, freestyle and other difficult routines in season 18.

“It was great. He and I had a wonderful time,” she told Us Weekly. “I felt like I learned a lot. For the first time, Charlie and I got to experience this challenge that had a lot of similarities to [our] sport and figure skating and what we knew. It was different enough that we felt like we could really open up ourselves to new possibilities.”

When asked about the Ukranian pro dancer’s reported feud with Lachey this season, Davis said it’s nothing uncommon. “In a sport like figure skating, you definitely learn that addressing issues and facing things and challenges together isn’t always a bad thing. Having pressure in high stress situations just comes with the territory,” she said.

She went on to say that when she was competing in season 18, she adapted to the show easily. “Approaching Dancing with the Stars may have been a little bit easier for us because [it’s] working with a partner, and really understanding how to work together for that goal that you both have in common and you both want,” she said.

