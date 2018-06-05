The Duggars Reveal Their ‘Hearts Ache Over Loss of Dear Friend’

The Duggar family is currently grieving the loss of a dear friend after a tragic car accident took the life of Dianna Fleshman last week.

On Friday, June 1, the Duggar Family Official Facebook page posted a tribute to the family friend, as well as a link to a GoFundMe page in order to help support Dianna’s family, reported InTouch Weekly.

“In case you missed our post, please consider praying for and donating any funds you can to the Fleshman family! Please pray for this family and the difficult road they have ahead of them,” the family wrote alongside the link.

On the GoFundMe page, details of the horrifying accident that claimed Fleshman’s life are listed, and 284 people have raised more than $26,300 of the $68,000 goal.

“On Friday, the 25th of May, 2018 Dylan and Dianna Fleshman (from Gurthrie, Oklahoma) were driving to her family’s house in Hayfield, Minnesota for dinner, when they collided with a large crop sprayer a half mile from the family’s home,” the page reads. “Dylan and their two-month old son Vincent came away from the accident without injury. However, Dianna received major head trauma and a fractured skull,” the page reads.

“On Thursday, May 31st, 2018 Dianna’s earthly body ceased to live, her spirit lives eternal with Christ her Lord, and her memories remain in the hearts and minds of all of us who knew and loved her We are hoping to raise funds for Dylan and his family as he will be unable to work for an extended amount of time. We feel that $68,000 is a good start to help ease some of the financial pressure that he will be facing,” the post added.

They continued: “Please keep the Fleshman family in your prayers as there are difficult decisions and hard times ahead. Thank you for your prayers and support. We are are hoping to raise this money over the next few weeks.”

Duggar daughter Jessa Seewald also lamented the loss of the family friend on Twitter.

Our hearts ache over the loss of this dear friend, but we know that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Please continue to pray for Dianna’s family, and especially for her husband and 2-month-old son, during this time. https://t.co/UtzZ6UseOt — Jessa Seewald (@JessaSeewald) June 2, 2018

“Our hearts ache over the loss of this dear friend, but we know that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord,” she wrote Saturday. “Please continue to pray for Dianna’s family, and especially for her husband and 2-month-old son, during this time.”

