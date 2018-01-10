Duggar Family Congratulates Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo on Pregnancy: ‘We Hope It’s a Boy’

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar can’t wait for their 12th grandchild!

Part of the Counting On crew gathered to congratulate Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo and husband Jeremy Vuolo on their first pregnancy on the family’s YouTube channel.

Jinger and Jeremy announced on Jan. 3 they were expecting their first child, adding that they haven’t found out the sex of the baby at this time.

But at least sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and her husband Ben Seewald are hoping for a boy. The couple has two boys themselves, and admitted they’re hoping that Jinger, Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth and Kendra Duggar will help add to their growing gang of little guys.

“We hope it’s a boy, because there are so many little boy cousins right now … if it’s all boys we can keep it simple, share clothes, pass it around,” Jessa said.

Joy-Anna and Austin said regardless of sex, they were happy that their child will grow up so closely with its cousin.

“I’m excited, because it’s only gonna be six months … younger than mine,” she said in a statement that ignited fan speculation immediately. “That’s so cool.”

“It’s pretty cool our kids will have cousins their age to play with,” Austin echoed.

Josh Duggar, who is still dealing with the fallout from his sexual abuse scandal, said he was “so grateful” for the expectant couple, and “looking forward” to having another cousin to play with his five children.

Jinger and Jeremy said they were “praising God for this beautiful gift” when they announced they were expecting in a statement to Us Weekly.

“The past 14 months have been the best of our lives as we have had the wonderful privilege of beginning our journey through life together in marriage,” the couple said. “We both looked forward to the joys of marriage but neither one of us fully understood just how amazing the start of this journey would be. Truly, the Lord’s mercies are new every morning! Now, the journey has taken an exciting turn: We are expecting our first child!”

The duo added: “We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.”

