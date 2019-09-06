Duggar Family Slammed for Their Response to Hurricane Dorian

The Duggar family was criticized by a handful of Instagram users for their response to Hurricane Dorian. It seems that the family cannot even contribute to saving lives in a way that makes everyone happy. Members of the family went down to the Bahamas with a charity called Medic Corps to help those in need after the hurricane devastated the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Sep 3, 2019 at 9:52am PDT

On Tuesday, the Counting On stars shared a photo from a Bahamas airport, along with a video from the plane showing the destruction down below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“John, Jana, Jason, and James took off early this morning with a medical and disaster relief team to the Bahamas to help after the massive devastation from [Hurricane Dorian],” the caption reads. “They’re now on the ground! Please keep the team and all who’ve been affected by this horrific storm in your prayers!”

The caption continued, “If you’d like to keep up with, or support [Medic Corps] and the work that’s being done, you can do that at the link in our bio.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEDIC CORPS (@mediccorps) on Sep 4, 2019 at 9:04pm PDT

Although the Duggars are using their fame for positive reasons, some Instagram users found reasons to nit-pick.

“Not to sound critical, but not one of you is a licensed doctor, pharmacist, or pharmacy tech,” one person wrote.

“How were they able to land without an airfield. All accounts say the airport is underwater,” another wondered.

Others took to the Medic Corps Instagram page, with one person wondering, “Why not join forces with an established organization such as the Red Cross?”

Medic Corps only established their Instagram page on Tuesday, before the Duggars arrived in the Bahamas. Although its page does not make direct reference to the Duggars, it is based in Springdale, Arkansas, the family’s home base.

Other Duggar fans focused on who was missing in the family photo and who is included. Austin Forsyth, the husband of Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth was there, as were members of the Bates family. However, Jana Duggar was not there, even though she is mentioned in the caption and even tagged on the photo.

“Jana is so cool. Why wasn’t she in the picture? She’s my favorite Duggar,” one fan wrote.

“Wish you would have pictures Jana with the guys. Why hide the mission work she is doing,” another wrote.

Hurricane Dorian battered the Bahamas over the weekend. According to NPR, the official death toll is at 20, although it is expected to rise. Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said the storm left “generational devastation” behind.

“Make no bones about it, the numbers are going to be far higher than 23. It is going to be significantly higher than that,” Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands told the Nassau Guardian. “It’s just a matter of retrieving those bodies and making sure we understand how they died. It may seem as if we are splitting hairs.”

Sands said the final death toll “will be staggering,” adding, “I have never lived through anything like this and I don’t want to live through anything like this again.”

According to the National Hurricane Center, Dorian is 45 miles south-southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with maximum sustained winds at 105 mph, as of Thursday afternoon.

Photo credit: Getty Images