Duggar Family Divided on NFL Boycott During Anthem Protests

A (Duggar) house divided?

Looks like Counting On cast members Jeremy Vuolo and Derick Dillard aren’t on the same page when it comes to boycotting the NFL amid players protesting police brutality and racism.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since September, more than 200 NFL players have taken a knee during the national anthem in protest of racial oppression in the U.S. The symbolic action was started by former 49ers player Colin Kaepernick in 2016, but picked up steam after President Donald Trump made comments denouncing the protest.

Up Next: Duggar Sister Shamed for ‘Gross’ Living Conditions in Her Home



Critics of the protest have called it unpatriotic and disrespectful to kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner” and some have even called for a boycott of the NFL while protests occur.

One of these critics is Counting On cast member Derick Dillard, who married Jill Duggar in 2014. In September, he tweeted his disapproval for the movement and declared to his 123,000 Twitter followers that he would not be watching NFL football while it was allowed to continue.

Using the national anthem to protest is about as un-American as it gets. I won’t be watching NFL football while this is still happening. https://t.co/nDGsGawAkJ — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) September 11, 2017

More than a month later, Dillard has not mentioned watching any NFL games, although he has been quite vocal with his support for Oklahoma State University’s football team.

His brother-in-law Jeremy Vuolo, who married Jinger Duggar in 2016, clearly doesn’t feel the same way. The former Major League Soccer player has tweeted and retweeted several comments about NFL games throughout the season.

Absolutely not a Steelers fan…. but this?https://t.co/wwOm2mKKsd 😯 — Jeremy Vuolo (@Jeremy_Vuolo) October 23, 2017

“Absolutely not a Steelers fan…. but this?” the 30-year-old tweeted alongside a clip of a Steelers play on Monday.