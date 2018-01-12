Tour All the Places the Duggars and Their Clan Call Home

The Duggar crew of more than 21 need some serious space to hold everyone under one roof. And until recent marriages and moves, they somehow made it work.

The reality TV family, made famous by 19 Kids and Counting and spin-off series Counting On, are a tight-knit bunch who call Tontitown, Arkansas home. Parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have raised their 19 kids to keep religion, the family’s strict values-based rules and hard work at the center of their lives, something they taught in the family’s massive 7,000-square foot custom-built home.

Take a look inside the mansion owned by the heads of the Duggar family, then peek at the homes of some of the older daughters’ new residences since getting married.

Original Duggar house:

When the Duggars appeared in the TV movie 14 Children and Pregnant Again, this was where Jim Bob and Michelle and their kids called home.

Not much is known about the original 2,450-square foot Duggar abode, but there was an obvious need to upgrade from the small lot.

Jim Bob and Michelle’s home exterior:

Built out of an obvious necessity, the Duggars’ custom-built mansion was completed in 2006. At the time, the couple had 17 children, which has since expanded by two more offspring!

Michelle called it her “miracle” house because the family, who knew little about construction, had a mix-up with the steel beams supplier that gave them additional materials — resulting in additional space.

“The house grew, from two of them to three of them! It worked out perfectly,” Michelle said of the home in 2001. “Now we have added on a whole other part of the house, which is the girls’ room and the garage down below.”

As the Duggar clan continues to grow, the levels and square footage of the house allow them to invite their family back into the home, including their multitude of grandbabies.

“[We were] dreaming of the future of having grandchildren and having lots of family coming over to visit,” she added. “So this works out perfectly.”

Jim Bob and Michelle’s main living room:

The family’s great room is an open space with roughly 2,000 square feet, featuring a massive family room, kitchen and dining area.

In the dining room, a 20-seat table stretches across and a fountain drink station is positioned in the corner. With nearly two dozen people in the home at once time, the Duggar home also houses four washers and dryers.

The beam-like structure above the room is a unique catwalk that connects the boys’ quarters from the girls’ room, though they were strategically placed on opposite ends of the home.

Girls’ room:

The girls’ room is a bright, feminine space for the Duggar daughters to rest.

It holds beds or bunks for all the younger daughters living at home: Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie.

Adult daughter Jana, 28, is unmarried and also lives at home, though it is not clear whether she shacks up next to her much younger siblings.

Boys’ room:

The boys’ room is decked out in a patriotic and western theme and also features bed-lined walls for the Duggar guys.

Siblings John-David, Josiah, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin and Jackson share the room. InTouch reports that the room also features a trap door leading straight to the kids’ playroom.

Family playroom:

With 19 kids in a single home, a playroom is a must-have to keep the toys organized and the kids occupied.

For the Duggars, that playroom is a massive space that includes a slide, swing set, rock climbing wall and a trampoline. Of course, they are only allowed to play once their lists of daily chores issued by Michelle are completed, fans assume.

Duggar guest house living room:

The family’s guest house has been renovated to accommodate friends or family away from the chaos of the main, well-occupied home.

It is not quite as grand or spacious as the Duggar’s custom mansion, but it provides ample space with a kitchen, dining room and bedroom.

Guest house bedroom:

The guest house’s bedroom is a quaint, quiet space for friends, but it may be occupied by a Duggar offspring at the moment.

While most of the adult Duggar children have their own spaces, the guest house may be used by pregnant newlyweds Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth or Kendra and Joseph Duggar. Austin, a home contractor, expressed their desire to build a “perfect” custom home, they may be shacking up in the guest house in the interim.

Jessa and Ben Seewald’s home:

Not far from Jim Bob and Michelle’s home is Jessa and Ben Seewald’s modest retreat, where the couple lives with sons Spurgeon and Henry.

Jessa and Ben were married on November 1, 2014, and have lived in this Arkansas home since saying, “I do.” While the couple was away on their honeymoon, the other Duggar siblings remodeled the house, replacing the carpet with hardwood floors, among other projects.

Jessa and Ben’s living room:

Fans of the TLC show Counting On will recognize the living room of Jessa and Ben’s home, where many of their scenes are filmed.

Jessa’s social media followers may also recognize it from a series of controversial “filthy” home photos she shared, showing off how unclean the family’s house had gotten. In the photos, the mom of two revealed stacks of dirty diapers, a pit-stained sheet and a table she hadn’t dusted in six months.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo’s apartment:

Another Duggar daughter Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo reside in a Houston, Texas, apartment, which Jeremy called home before their marriage.

Jinger and sister Jessa worked to give the home an upgrade, making it feel more like a couple’s space and less like a bachelor pad. However, the couple, who are expecting their first child, recently purchased a home, so they should be saying goodbye to the tiny space soon.

Jill and Derick Dillard’s Central America home:

The Duggars’ daughter Jill and husband Derick Dillard have a home near the family in Arkansas, but they also planted roots in this Central America home, where they often live to carry out mission work.

The couple’s small space may also house their sons Israel and Samuel, despite its tiny appearance. In fact, it even has a guest bedroom for fellow missionaries.