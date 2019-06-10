‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Engaged to Christian Huff: ‘I Screamed YES’

Duck Dynasty cast member Sadie Robertson is officially engaged!

Robertson, 21, revealed that she will be tying the knot with Christian Huff, who she has been dating for the past 10 months.

She broke the news by uploading a video of Huff’s proposal, which occurred on Sunday (which also happened to be Huff’s birthday). It’s a highly produced clip with multiple camera angles, so Huff clearly went all out to capture the special moment.

The proposal went down at a farm hillside by a pond with a picturesque red barn in the background. Huff had a romantic setup in place, including a tiki torch, a bottle of champagne and a wicker lounge chair for two.

The footage captured the moment Robertson, who is now an inspirational speaker, says yes to the popped question. The two then embrace, with Huff picking his now-fiancée up and spinning her around.

Robertson received loads of congrats from her friends and fans, which includes some famous faces.

“Congrats my baby girl!” Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson wrote. “Love you so much!!!!”

YouTubers Brooklyn and Bailey McKnight wrote, “Congrats to you both! That’s so exciting!!”

Author and humanitarian Bob Goff added, “Cheering for you, girl!”

Before February, Robertson was relatively quiet about her relationship with Huff. However, the former A&E personality made the relationship public on Valentine’s Day and has shared numerous romantic posts about him since.

“Someone asked me the other day in my ‘ask me anything’ story what I love most about Christian. I tried to answer this question that day in a story, but I could not make it short enough for a story,” she wrote in a May 30 post. “Of course there are a lot of things that I love about this man. He’s strong and kind. He’s handsome and humble. He is hilarious. He’s my best friend and the best one to have. Our relationship is beautiful, but it’s not perfect. We work through silly communication things, but at the end of every day I couldn’t be more grateful for this walking answered prayer. I literally have a picture of us taped to the back of my bible to remind me to thank God for this miracle. Gotta give some credit where it’s due!”

She continued, “I love his eyes – not just because they are beautiful, but because of what they seek and what they find. But to answer what I love most about him would be His pursuit of love. His pursuit of the Lord caught my attention me before He started to pursue me. I saw the way his eyes were so captivated by God who is love and I felt the fruit of that fixation when he spoke to me. Now I feel it in the way he looks at me, and loves me. I love who he is and who he is becoming based on what He is constantly pursuing.”

The couple have not set a wedding date as of press time.

