Duck Dynasty star Kay Robertson is recovering after she suffered injuries when her dog Bobo bit her. The incident left Robertson, who is better known to fans as Miss Kay, bleeding with injuries to her lip, which required a trip to the hospital. As she continues to rest at home, Phil and Jase Robertson recounted the scary incident for viewers of their Unashamed podcast.

According to 75-year-old Phil, the incident occurred during the night as Robertson was getting ready for bed. Wanting to show Bobo a little love, the reality star is said to have leaned down to give Bobo a goodnight kiss, which startled the sleeping dog. Phil said he "said the old saying, 'Miss Kay, let a sleeping dog lie. You need to remember that,'" revealing that Bobo snapped at the Duck Dynasty personality and bit her lip, leaving her with some pretty grim injuries. Phil said his wife woke him in the middle of the night holding a rag to her mouth, telling him she had to go to the hospital.

"I said, 'Move that rag a minute.' She takes the rag off her face. And I'm looking at her top lip, was split in two, about a quarter of an inch," Phil recalled. "Her bottom lip, over on the right side, there was just a chuck gone. Bleeding profusely is an understatement."

Robertson's injuries required her to get stitches, and she is now recovering at home. Phil and Jase said she will be masking up until the wound heals. As for Bobo, he is still a much loved member of the Duck Dynasty family. Robertson and Phil's son Alan Robertson said on the podcast, "first thing she told Dad when she came in – she said, 'I just want you to know that Bobo met me at the truck and he apologized.'" The family also revealed that the canine has developed cataracts in his eyes due to past snake bites.

At this time, Robertson has not publicly addressed the incident herself, and it is unclear how long her recovery will take. Speaking to AL.com back in 2013, she gushed about little Bobo as she opened up about her closeness to the pooch. She told the outlet, "every morning I like to sit and pray out on my porch with [dogs] Bobo and JayJay look at the trees, hear the squirrels and birds. 'It's as if God is waiting for me to wake up and enjoy the trees and animals."